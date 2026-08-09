Sophie Cunningham speaks on 'white privilege' accusation after flagrant foul
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Sophie Cunningham speaks on 'white privilege' accusation after flagrant foul

Sophie Cunningham called out Chicago Sky's DiJonai Carrington's social media post and on-court swipe at her during the August 8 contest

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Sport, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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