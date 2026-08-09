A psychic with a track record of getting things right has revealed her next major prediction which could see it impact nations all over the world.

Angela Kuschel is a self-reported 'natural born' psychic and paranormal investigator from Florida and has previously predicted the likes of war and destruction.

However, she's since turned her eye to a number of terrifying things we could see shortly before the end of the year.

This news comes as she delivered a whopping nine predictions to the Express, which includes wildfires, flooding, and more.

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She said: "Three large near devastation fires (although I cannot pinpoint the location, other than it starts with a K); these are actually more like four to five months out.

"Six major rain events that cause flooding (two of these look like hurricanes or similar events); again, this is more like over the next five months."

Angela Kuschel has made new predictions (Angela Kuschel)

But Angela, owner of Angie's Spiritual Readings, says there's more in store for the last part of 2026.

She added: "As a side note, we are also setting up for more energetic influences; not sure if it's solar flares or cosmic shifts, but that energy does affect how we feel; we are moved to reflect and take action (at least in our communities) on what we don’t like and feel needs to change.

Calling this time 'unsettling', she said the world will experience 'what feels like big reactionary shifts' that 'almost feel like energetic panic.'

However, despite what it may feel like, she said these shifts are 'actually smaller' than they feel, but that 'money, power and frustration' would be 'at an all-time tipping point.'

The Floridian added: "After October, that will shift; that is not to say that all of a sudden prices are going down and everything is back to 'livable'; what it does mean is that people will settle in differently.

"We get used to the new and make some adjustments, some prices will go down (fuel), and some will just balance. The real shift is in the lack of reaction from the collective. This lack of reaction takes the power away from the situation. It stops feeling hostile."

She mentioned oil (Getty Stock Images)

Other predictions Angela has made includes the 2026 World Cup, where she revealed two nations that had a chance of winning.

However, she wasn't quite right about this one.

When asked for her World Cup predictions, Angela told Express: "Don't underestimate Croatia and Paraguay. Looks like an injury(s) is going to affect one of the big teams like Brazil."

Meanwhile, a mystic known as the Living Nostradamus shared his own predictions in a conversation with LADbible, which may have seen him make the correct call.

The mystic, aka Athos Salomé, said the winners would wear 'colours of fire.'

He said: "I see heavy, deep, dominant colours. Colours of fire. It is an energy of heat, friction and intense force. The national sides that survive this tournament will be those wrapped in the colours of flame."

As we know, Spain beat Argentina 1-0, officially crowning them as the winners...in their fire-truck red kits.