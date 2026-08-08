Patriot Games vs Presidential Fitness Test: biggest differences explained

With Donald Trump's Patriot Games set to take place in celebration of America's 250th anniversary, here's a breakdown of how the new event compares to the Presidential Fitness Test.

Alongside being compared to a real-life The Hunger Games, the Trump's Patriot Games have also been compared to the school physical evaluation program initiated in 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The newly-introduced games take place from August 9-11, but as America prepares for the inaugural event, there are still a lot of questions to answer - especially when comparing it to the pre-existing Presidential Fitness Test, which students across the US already take to 'build strength, endurance, and healthy habits', according to the White House website.

Why were the two programs created in the first place? What exactly do the two programs consist of, who takes part and what do you get out of taking part?

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The Presidential Fitness Test was first established in 1956 (Danny Feld/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

What is the Presidential Fitness Test?

Established long before the Patriot Games, back in 1956, the Presidential Fitness Test was created by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in a bid to strengthen young people in America to match the health and fitness of those in Europe.

It was phased out in 2013 and replaced by the Presidential Youth Fitness Program.

However, in July 2025 it was reinstated against with updated guidelines from the White House.

What are the Patriot Games?

Created by Trump, the Patriot Games are being organized by Freedom 250 - the group put together to coordinate the celebrations of the 250th Anniversary of American Independence - and they're intended to celebrate 'the next generation'.

The games will bring young people together to 'compete, inspire, and showcase the values that have shaped the United States for nearly 250 years,' as per Freedom 250's website.

The Patriot Games will celebrate the America's 250th anniversary (Freedom 250)

Who can take part in each of the events?

The Presidential Fitness Test

The Presidential Fitness Test can be taken by anyone aged six to 17 and over, as per the White House's website.

The Patriot Games

In comparison, the Patriot Games are much more exclusive.

High school athletes aged between 14 and 17 are eligible to take part and 'represent America's great states and territories, alongside athletes from tribal nations', though they must be 14 years old by June 1, 2026 or be 17 or younger as of December 31, 2026.

Parents and guardians must also approve the student's application.

The Presidential Fitness Test is more of a challenge than competition (Tom Brenner/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Physical challenges

The Presidential Fitness Test

The test is meant to provide students with 'clear, age-appropriate benchmarks that encourage them to build strength, endurance, and healthy habits while striving for personal improvement'.

Physical challenges include core strength exercises such as curl-ups or planking, and cardio challenges such as a one mile run or 20m beep test.

It also challenges you to an upper body exercise such as right-angle push-ups or pull-ups, setting certain benchmarks across all three categories.

The Patriot Games

While the Patriot Games will test individual strength, it will also put teamwork to the test.

"The event will feature a series of athletic challenges designed to test strength, endurance, agility, teamwork, and perseverance while highlighting the values that have helped shape generations of Americans," Freedom 250 explains.

Military.com reports this is set to see traditional American sports combined with more boot camp style and obstacle course challenges.

Competition vs assessment

The Presidential Fitness Test

Rather than students competing against one another, the Presidential Fitness Test sets certain benchmarks for participants to measure themselves against national standards.

The Patriot Games

The Patriot Games, however, does indeed set students against one another, offering one male and one female champion the chance to claim first place.

But what do they get for taking part or, in the case of the games, winning?

You can bag yourself a nice certificate should you complete the fitness test (Danny Feld/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Prizes

The Presidential Fitness Test

If you complete the Presidential Fitness Test you can receive a Certificate of Participation

Should you meet the established fitness benchmarks, you're in with the chance of making two award levels - Presidential and National.

"Together, these recognition levels encourage students to set goals, track progress, and celebrate their accomplishments," the White House adds.

While the Patriot Games is far more competitive.

The Patriot Games

The games is a competition, offering a staggering $125,000 scholarship prize one male and one female champion - a total prize pool of $250,000.

"Creating life-changing opportunities for young Americans while inspiring millions across the country," Freedom250 states.

President Trump first announced the games in a video in December.

The Patriot Games are set to take place between August 9 and 11 at Spire Academy in Geneva, Ohio, and competition coverage will be streamed on the ESPN app.