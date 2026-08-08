Coca-Cola slammed after bizarre glitch lets controversial messages appear on personalized cans
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Coca-Cola slammed after bizarre glitch lets controversial messages appear on personalized cans

Fans hoping to print their name on a can are running into a filter with some seriously mixed priorities

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Food and Drink, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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