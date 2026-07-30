Neurologist says canned food with this warning sign could be life-threatening

A neurologist has warned shoppers to watch out for one potentially life-threatening detail on canned foods, noting that even a 'small amount' could have deadly consequences.

While we're often warned about avoiding certain foods from a health contents perspective, a doctor is urging people to avoid canned foods with this specific defect for a totally separate reason.

Dr Baibing Chen has claimed that canned or tinned foods which have been heavily tampered with or damaged should be avoided at all costs.

"If a can is bulging, cracked or severely dented, that's a red flag for botulinum contamination," he said, speaking with the Daily Express.

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He added: "This bacteria produces botulinum toxin, which is one of the most potent toxins that we know. And just a small amount can block acetylcholine release at the neuromuscular junction, meaning your brain can't tell your muscles to move."

The neurologist urged that any contamination needs to be immediately treated with antitoxin - and failure to do so could result in paralysis, blurred vision, respiratory failure, or even death in some cases.

The doctor warned people not to consume food packaged in damaged cans. (Getty Stock Images)

But the 'scariest' part isn't necessarily how dangerous the bacteria can be, it's how silent the symptoms can occur.

Dr. Chen warned that the toxin is tasteless and odorless, meaning that prior to symptoms showing, you'd never know that you had been contaminated.

His advice? If you're unsure about canned food being properly packaged or having been damaged, don't eat it and throw it in the bin - "When in doubt, throw it out," he noted.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the chances of getting botulism from the toxin in the US are overall very low, with the total number of cases annually sitting around 150.

However, the risks increase significantly due to counterfeit products, improper home canning, or unlicensed cosmetic injections, the agency warns.

What are the symptoms?

The Mayo Clinic categorize botulism as a 'rare but serious condition'.

The medical experts note that symptoms of food-borne botulism typically begin 12 to 36 hours after the toxin enters the body, but this can range anywhere between hours and days depending on the amount.

They list symptoms including:

Trouble swallowing or speaking.

Dry mouth.

Weakness on both sides of the face.

Blurred or double vision.

Drooping eyelids.

Trouble breathing.

Upset stomach, vomiting and stomach cramps.

Not being able to move, called paralysis.

The experts urge those who believe they have symptoms of botulism to 'get medical care right away'.

"Fast treatment raises your chances of surviving and lowers your risk of complications," they write.

People may not realise they have eaten contaminated food until symptoms arise. (Getty Stock Images)

But damaged canned food isn't the only item the neurologist wouldn't eat himself.

Uncooked or undercooked pork is also pretty high on the list.

The risk he outlined is neurocysticercosis, a condition caused by ingesting the eggs of the pork tapeworm...gross.

Speaking with CNBC, Dr. Chen added: "Neurocysticercosis is one of the leading causes of acquired epilepsy worldwide. And while it isn’t very common in developed countries, I have seen cases in the US."