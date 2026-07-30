Biohacker Bryan Johnson makes unusual admission after revealing he 'cloned himself as a baby'
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Biohacker Bryan Johnson makes unusual admission after revealing he 'cloned himself as a baby'

Bryan Johnson shocked the world earlier this month after he announced he was growing a clone to use as a 'blood boy'

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/bryanjohnson_

Topics: Health, Science, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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