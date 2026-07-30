Biohacker Bryan Johnson makes unusual admission after revealing he 'cloned himself as a baby'

Bryan Johnson, the tech entrepreneur who has spent years and millions of dollars trying to reverse his own aging, appears to be second-guessing the project that made him famous.

In a post on X on Wednesday, July 29, the 48-year-old admitted his so-called 'longevity' mission might have gone further than he intended.

"Been thinking things over and wonder if I've taken this whole longevity thing too far," he wrote.

The comment lands just weeks after Johnson revealed he had been diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition, and only days after he announced plans to grow a clone of himself for use in future experiments, two developments that have left followers debating whether his approach to staying young is finally catching up with him.





What was Bryan Johnson diagnosed with?

Johnson recently disclosed that he has autoimmune gastritis (AIG), a chronic disorder in which the immune system mistakenly targets the stomach lining.

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The condition destroys the cells responsible for producing stomach acid, which in turn stops the body from properly absorbing iron and vitamin B12.

There is currently no approved cure for AIG. Standard treatment instead focuses on managing symptoms, monitoring for complications such as stomach cancer, and correcting nutrient deficiencies through iron or B12 supplementation.

Rather than accept the diagnosis passively, Johnson said he intended to 'try and solve it' through a mix of medical monitoring and experimental treatments, in keeping with the hands-on approach he's taken to every other aspect of his health.

Biohacker Bryan Johnson revealed last week he's just 'cloned himself as a baby' (Bryan Johnson/X)

What did Bryan Johnson say about taking longevity too far?

Johnson has built a public profile around an extreme, closely tracked routine that includes dozens of daily supplements, strict dietary rules, and plasma transfusions, all aimed at slowing or reversing the aging process.

Last week, he added another chapter to that story by announcing he was growing a clone of himself, nicknamed 'Baby Bryan', which he said could eventually be used to harvest organs, blood, and other biological material to help extend his own life.

Against that backdrop, Wednesday's admission struck many followers as a notable shift in tone from someone rarely seen expressing doubt about his own 'unique' methods.

The reaction to his post on X was mixed. Some commenters encouraged him to push on regardless.

One wrote: 'Person who is truly spiritual will never wish to live forever. And nobody who becomes more spiritual/religious ever regrets it.'

Others used the moment to question the entire premise of his work.

A third user wrote: "Bryan, you are a scout. One of the first to actually challenge an idea. But sadly the idea of 'not dying' is unattainable. Choose something realistic. Living to 115-120 should be the goal."

In a follow-up post, Johnson pushed back on the broadly negative response to his diagnosis, suggesting it reflected wider unease with his mission to challenge the limits of aging rather than simple schadenfreude at his expense.

Bryan Johnson’s wildest experiments in his quest to ‘live forever’

De-aging his penis

Johnson has been working on his Johnson (YouTube/Bryan Johnson)

While the thought of it may make you wince, Johnson has been putting his manhood through the wringer in the hopes of bringing back his '22-year-old penis'. From semen analysis and blood flow testing to Botox injections and shock wave therapy, he seems to have done it all.

The biohacker claimed to have been able to lower his 'erection age' by over half thanks to this long-winded ritual.

As well as keeping track of his own 'erection data', Johnson has also been controversially comparing the stats to his 19-year-old son's.

Injecting himself with his son’s blood

The three generations came together for the experiment (YouTube/Bryan Johnson)

The biohacker went viral in 2023 after sharing that he'd come together with his then-17-year-old son and his 70-year-old father to take part in what he described as 'the world’s first multigenerational plasma exchange'.

The process saw Johnson have a litre of his blood removed and separated the plasma. He then had the same amount of his son's plasma infused into his veins.

However, after seeing 'no benefits', Johnson announced he was 'no longer injecting my son's blood'.

Instead, he said he 'upgraded' to 'total plasma exchange'.

Psychedelics

Johnson while on shrooms (X/bryan_johnson)

Last year, the biohacker documented his trip after taking 5g of magic mushrooms. Afterwards, he admitted he was 'happy to be alive', and the experience had 'changed' him, but 'probably not as you’d expect'.

Johnson also shared the effects of taking 27mg of the 'world’s most powerful' hallucinogenic, 5-MeO-DMT, which left him 'stunned beyond comprehension'.

An extensive morning routine

He exercises for 90 minutes (YouTube/Bryan Johnson)

Johnson recently shared an update on what he does each morning, noting that it takes four hours and 46 minutes.

"My morning routine is always evolving as we update protocols. This is what I'm experimenting with right now," he writes on his website.

1. Wake up around 5 am

2. Oral hygiene

3. Light in eyes

4. Breath work

5. Pre-workout nutrition

6. Exercise

7. Sauna

8. Red/NIR light therapy

9. Focused shockwave therapy on joints

10. Shower

11. Hair growth serum

12. Skincare

13. Breakfast



























