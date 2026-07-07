Biohacker Bryan Johnson shares message to critics after revealing he has incurable disease
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Biohacker Bryan Johnson shares message to critics after revealing he has incurable disease

Bryan Johnson spent a reported $2m a year managing his health, but now has to face living with an incurable disease

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Health, Bryan Johnson

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford