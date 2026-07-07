Multimillionaire biohacker Bryan Johnson shocked the world last week when he announced that he had an incurable disease.

Reportedly spending up to $2m a year on his health, he revealed that he had has an autoimmune disease that was causing his stomach to 'eat itself'.

Bryan is usually in the headlines for a series of eye-catching medical treatments that administers himself, such as 'de-aging his penis', but this time it looks like father time has finally caught up with him.

The former tech entrepreneur revealed on his social media that he was suffering from autoimmune gastritis (AIG) - a condition which he claims only two to five percent of people suffer from.

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Since moving out of the tech arena, he has become a figurehead in the wellness industry in his quest to battle aging, and in his own words, to live forever.

He has posted a heartfelt message to his X account which quickly turned philosophical.

Bryan Johnson is on a mission to reverse his biological age and 'live forever' (Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What did Bryan Johnson say about his Autoimmune Gastritis diagnosis?

He lashed out at people who said he should 'live a little', claiming that he was simply refusing to take part in societies 'death rituals'.

He said by refusing to do so people treat it as an 'insult and threat' that must be 'attacked, discredited and mocked'.

He went on to hit out at people celebrating at Thanksgiving, New Years Eve, Halloween, Weddings, and cheat days.

He said. "They are commercialized, camouflaged celebrations staged as group rituals to dull the shared death anxiety."

He added: "When I abstain from societal death rituals, I break the spell. The anesthesia only works if everyone does it together. One abstainer reveals to the room that they are drunk.

"This is the source of the anger. It’s not my decisions. It’s their reflection in the mirror."

Bryan then went on the front foot to attack

He finished the post with "I don’t intend to live a little. I intend to live more than any human who has yet lived and invite you to join me."

The symptoms of autoimmune gastritis

Those who suffer with the condition know that it doesn't always show notable symptoms, which can include:

Abdominal pain

Iron deficiency

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Unexplained weight loss

Bryan Johnson’s wildest experiments in his quest to ‘live forever’

De-aging his penis

Johnson has been working on his Johnson (YouTube/Bryan Johnson)

While the thought of it may make you wince, Johnson has been putting his manhood through the wringer in the hopes of bringing back his '22-year-old penis'. From semen analysis and blood flow testing to Botox injections and shock wave therapy, he seems to have done it all.

The biohacker claimed to have been able to lower his 'erection age' by over half thanks to this long-winded ritual.

As well as keeping track of his own 'erection data', Johnson has also been controversially comparing the stats to his 19-year-old son's.

Injecting himself with his son’s blood

The three generations came together for the experiment (YouTube/Bryan Johnson)

The biohacker went viral in 2023 after sharing that he'd come together with his then-17-year-old son and his 70-year-old father to take part in what he described as 'the world’s first multigenerational plasma exchange'.

The process saw Johnson have a litre of his blood removed and separated the plasma. He then had the same amount of his son's plasma infused into his veins.

However, after seeing 'no benefits', Johnson announced he was 'no longer injecting my son's blood'.

Instead, he said he 'upgraded' to 'total plasma exchange'.

Psychedelics

Johnson while on shrooms (X/bryan_johnson)

Last year, the biohacker documented his trip after taking 5g of magic mushrooms. Afterwards, he admitted he was 'happy to be alive', and the experience had 'changed' him, but 'probably not as you’d expect'.

Johnson also shared the effects of taking 27mg of the 'world’s most powerful' hallucinogenic, 5-MeO-DMT, which left him 'stunned beyond comprehension'.

An extensive morning routine

He exercises for 90 minutes (YouTube/Bryan Johnson)

Johnson recently shared an update on what he does each morning, noting that it takes four hours and 46 minutes.

"My morning routine is always evolving as we update protocols. This is what I'm experimenting with right now," he writes on his website.

1. Wake up around 5 am

2. Oral hygiene

3. Light in eyes

4. Breath work

5. Pre-workout nutrition

6. Exercise

7. Sauna

8. Red/NIR light therapy

9. Focused shockwave therapy on joints

10. Shower

11. Hair growth serum

12. Skincare

13. Breakfast