Biohacker Byran Johnson shares message to critics after revealing he has incurable disease
Home>News>Health

Biohacker Byran Johnson shares message to critics after revealing he has incurable disease

The tech entrepreneur reportedly spends $2 million a year on his health in his quest to reverse ageing

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Bryan Johnson, Health, Science

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: