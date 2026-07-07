Health experts have issued a warning about the new Wegovy weight loss pill that has been made available to the UK public this week (July 6).

The new daily Wegovy pill contains the exact same active ingredient as the widely popular weekly injection, which has seen a surge in use in recent years.

In fact, around 12 percent of the US adult population are reportedly using GLP-1 medications to aid weight loss, as per a new RAND report.

The report further noted that the number of prescriptions for the drugs has more than tripled since 2020.

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On Monday (July 6), the pill was made available privately in the UK through pharmacies and regulated online clinics for eligible patients, but it has not yet been approved for use on the NHS.

Health experts report that the pill is almost as effective as the weekly injection, with users losing on average of just under 14 percent of their body weight over 64 weeks.

However, a survey conducted by the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) found that 97 percent of pharmacies are concerned that the replication of these pills could fuel a growing black market for counterfeit versions.

The new pill was rolled out across the UK this week. (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Olivier Picard, chairman of the NPA, said in a statement: "As this survey shows, pharmacies are concerned about a dangerous and growing black market for weight loss medicines, with tablet form.

"Patients should be wary of sites offering medicines at a cost that is too good to be true or providers who are not offering consultations before prescribing."

(UNILAD/Novo Nordisk)

He added: "If anyone is concerned by a medicine they have bought online, they should speak to their local pharmacist for advice."

The same survey by the NPA revealed that 76 percent of pharmacies expect to see a significant number of new patients on the pill in the coming months.

Health experts have issued a warning about counterfeit tablets being sold on the black market. (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Picard continued: "This is a significant day and pharmacies are bracing themselves for a surge in demand for this new form of weight loss treatment.

"This is particularly significant for patients who cannot or do not want to take an injectable medicine."

The expert noted that while weight loss medication is not a 'silver bullet suitable for all patients', it will help individuals who also make 'sustained changes to diet and lifestyle' alongside it.

The chairman said: "The NHS roll out remains extremely slow and community pharmacy is ready to support a wider roll out, which will help eligible patients access treatment safely and help mitigate the impact of obesity on the NHS."