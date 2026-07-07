Pilot sparks debate after sharing staggering breakdown of their salary

A Miami-based American Airlines Boeing 737 captain has left people online unsure of how to react after they posted their salary pay statement for all to see.

Job salaries range from very little to an incredible amount, and usually, it depends on the specialism, niche, and experience required.

For example, the average wage for an entry level role ranges between $37,000 to $54,000, per Glassddoor, meaning there’s probably not a lot of skill required to do the job.

So, when we think about pilots, what salary comes to mind?

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$200? $300? Or is that too much?

Well, according to this pilot, it’s much more than that and people are losing their minds over it.

The salary slip, which has an American Airlines logo printed at the top and dated 12/15/2025, has an entire breakdown of the pilot’s pay, including things like a random and alcohol test, ‘sit time’, and ‘crew advance’.

A pilot's salary has gone viral (Getty Stock Images)

In total, the yearly pay for the person appears at the bottom as $457,894.51, and people are crashing out over it.

That’s because it works out at over $360 per hour, which is a dream for some people.

The screenshot soon went viral, with several Threads being created on Reddit, Facebook and even LinkedIn, all talking about whether or not pilots deserve their pay.

One person scathed: “And yet pilots can’t read back a simple taxi instruction correctly. And ATC takes the fall for everything. Absolutely ridiculous.”

Someone else said: “Hot take: Pilots deserve every penny for the responsibility. But $458K YTD? That's not a salary, that's a lottery win with wings.”

A third wanted answer, asking: “Is this true? Who'll investigate this?”

With many comparing their own roles and salary levels, it suddenly became a question about fairness for some.

But those opinions were quickly stamped out by others who say the training and kills to be a pilot make the salary a worthwhile investment, as one user said: "People working at McDonald’s be comparing their responsibilities with pilots in comment section."

The breakdown costs amounted to over $450k (Reddit)

One X user explained why they’re fine with the pay grade, writing: “When your life rides in the hands of someone, you want the most capable person at the wheel. I love that captains get paid well, and that they have the training and expertise to keep the sky’s safe.”

Another compared roles: “My plumber bills at $300 an hour Lawyers are billing near $3000 this actually seems low for elite pay.”

Someone else said: “I don’t get what the problem is, he has thousands of life on his hands he should be payed top salary.”

According to Acron Aviation Academy, pilots’ pay packages range between $70,000 per year to over $400,000 in some cases depending on how much experience they have.

But why do they get so much?

Well, the Academy says its in part due to their training, which takes between two to five years to complete, along with racking up 1,500 hours in the air.

One person suggested online: “Pilots are paid because of their low supply, high demand, high expertise, difficult and lengthy training, and their ability to pass a strict(ish) medical exam.”

However, it seems that the US gives a lot more money to their fliers, as the median salary for a pilot in the UK is approximately £120,000.

In response to the US’s pilot salaries, one person on Reddit joked that it’s far out compared to the rest of the world.

They wrote: “Airline pilots everywhere else: Respectable amount.

“Airline pilots in the US: 20 million USD career.”