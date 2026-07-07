Pilot sparks debate after sharing staggering breakdown of their salary
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Pilot sparks debate after sharing staggering breakdown of their salary

From Reddit to X and Facebook, people on social media have been crashing out over a pilot's annual salary reveal

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Plane, Money, US News, Reddit

Britt Jones
Britt Jones