Belgium have knocked the USA out of the World Cup, and their celebrations afterwards have quickly become just as big a talking point as the result itself.

The co-hosts were second best for pretty much the entire game in Seattle, eventually going down 4-1 in a round of 16 tie that leaves them heading home from their own tournament far earlier than they'd have hoped.

However, the build-up to the match had been completely overshadowed by an ongoing saga involving Donald Trump.

The US president had appeared to play a role in getting striker Folarin Balogun's one-match ban suspended, after the forward was sent off in the win against Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 2.

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That decision meant Balogun was free to start against Belgium, a call that left the Europeans fuming before a ball had even been kicked.

Belgium finished with a 4-1 win (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

What did Belgium's players do after their fourth goal?

As it turned out, Belgium responded in the most emphatic way possible, and didn't hold back when it came to letting their frustrations show once the job was done.

After Romelu Lukaku slotted home their fourth goal in stoppage time, several Belgium players broke into an impression of the so-called 'Trump dance', the hip-rocking, arm-pumping routine that became hugely popular during the president's 2024 election campaign.

After Belgium scored their 4th goal vs USA, the whole team mocked President Donald Trump by doing his signature dance move



Pretty savage troll, especially on US soil & after Trump fought to have FIFA review the bogus red card suspension on Balogun.



Well played 🤝 pic.twitter.com/HRgRwUUzNH — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) July 7, 2026

It's not the first time the dance has made an appearance on a soccer field either. USA forward Christian Pulisic previously used the same celebration after scoring against Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League, making Belgium's version feel like even more of a pointed dig.

Fans were quick to pick this up on social media, with one X user writing: "Belgium was MOCKING Trump at the end of the game."

Another added: "Top trolling from Belgium."

The mockery didn't stop on the pitch. Belgium's official Instagram account posted a picture of Lukaku cupping his ear to the crowd, captioned simply 'overturn this', a clear nod to the controversy that had dominated the headlines all week.

The Belgian players were seen imitating Donald Trump's iconic dance after they scored their fourth goal (Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

Why were Belgium so angry about the Balogun ban?

Before the match had even kicked off, the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) had already made their frustrations public, describing themselves as 'astonished' by FIFA's decision to suspend Balogun's ban.

The RBFA lodged an appeal against the ruling, but it was dismissed by football's governing body, with a disciplinary committee deciding that Belgium weren't considered an interested party, since they hadn't been involved in the original incident and were simply the USA's next opponents in the competition.

Asked about his involvement in the saga, Trump insisted he hadn't pushed for any particular outcome.

He said: "I didn't tell [Gianni Infantino] what to do. I can't tell him what to do, but, and I don't believe he made the decision. I think it was a committee that made the decision, and they made the right decision, because number one, it wasn't a foul, and you want to see a game with your best players."

Despite that defence, Belgium clearly felt there was a point to prove, and they didn't waste any time proving it. With Balogun unable to make any real impact on the game, the result ended up doing most of the talking, even before the celebrations began.

Belgium will now turn their attention to a quarter-final showdown with Spain in Los Angeles on Friday (July 10), in what promises to be one of the standout ties of the round.

UNILAD has contacted FIFA and the White House for comment.

2026 World Cup results so far

Monday, July 6

Round of 16 - Match 93: Portugal vs Spain, 0-1

Round of 16 - Match 94: USA vs Belgium, 1-4

Sunday, July 5

Round of 16 - Match 91: Brazil vs Norway, 1-2

Round of 16 - Match 92: Mexico vs England, 2-3

Saturday, July 4

Round of 16 - Match 90: Canada vs Morocco, 0-3

Round of 16 - Match 89: Paraguay vs France, 0-1

Friday, July 3

Round of 32 - Match 88: Australia vs Egypt, 1-1 (2-4 on penalties)

Round of 32 - Match 86: Argentina vs Cabo Verde, 3-2

Round of 32 - Match 87: Colombia vs Ghana, 1-0

Thursday, July 2

Round of 32 - Match 84: Spain vs Austria, 3-0

Round of 32 - Match 83: Portugal vs Croatia, 2-1

Round of 32 - Match 85: Switzerland vs Algeria, 2-0

Wednesday, July 1

Round of 32 - Match 80: England vs DR Congo, 2-1

Round of 32 - Match 82: Belgium vs Senegal, 3-2

Round of 32 - Match 81: USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, 2-0

Tuesday, June 30

Round of 32 - Match 78: Mexico vs Ecuador, 2-0

Round of 32 - Match 77: France vs Sweden, 3-0

Round of 32 - Match 79: Ivory Coast vs Norway, 2-1

Monday, June 29

Round of 32 - Match 76: Brazil vs Japan, 2-1

Round of 32 - Match 74: Germany vs Paraguay, 1-1 (4-3)

Round of 32 - Match 75: Netherlands vs Morocco, 1-1 (3-2)

Sunday, June 28

Round of 32 - Match 73: South Africa vs Canada, 1-0

Saturday, June 27

Group L: Panama vs England, 2-0

Group L: Croatia vs Ghana, 2-1

Group K: Colombia vs Portugal, 0-0

Group K: DR Congo vs Uzbekistan, 3-1

Group J: Algeria vs Austria, 3-3

Group J: Jordan vs Argentina, 3-1

Friday, June 26

Group I: Norway vs France, 4-1

Group I: Senegal vs Iraq, 5-0

Group H: Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia, 0-0

Group H: Uruguay vs Spain, 1-0

Group G: New Zealand vs Belgium, 5-1

Group G: Egypt vs Iran, 1-1

Thursday, June 25

Group E: Ivory Coast vs Curacao, 2-0

Group E: Ecuador vs Germany, 2-1

Group F: Japan vs Sweden, 1-1

Group F: Tunisia vs Netherlands, 3-1

Group D: Turkey vs USA, 3-2

Group D: Paraguay vs Australia, 0-0

Wednesday, June 24

Group B: Switzerland vs Canada, 2-1

Group B: Qatar vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3-1

Group C: Scotland vs Brazil, 3-0

Group C: Morocco vs Haiti, 4-2

Group A: Mexico vs Czech Republic,3-0

Group A: South Africa vs South Korea, 1-0

Tuesday, June 23

Group K: Portugal vs Uzbekistan, 5-0

Group L: England vs Ghana, 0-0

Group L: Panama vs Croatia, 1-0

Group K: Colombia vs DR Congo, 1,0

Monday, June 22

Group G: New Zealand vs Egypt, 1-3

Group I: France vs Iraq, 3-0

Group I: Norway vs Senegal, 3-2

Group J: Argentina vs Austria, 2-0

Group J: Algeria vs Jordan, 2-1

Sunday, June 21

Group H: Uruguay vs Cape Verde, 2-2

Group H: Spain vs Saudi Arabia, 4-0

Group G: Belgium vs Iran, 0-0

Group G: New Zealand vs Egypt, 1-3

Saturday, June 20

Group E: Germany vs Ivory Coast, 2-1

Group E: Ecuador vs Curaçao, 0-0

Group F: Netherlands vs Sweden, 5-1

Group F: Tunisia vs Japan, 0-4

Friday, June 19

Group C: Brazil vs Haiti, 3-0

Group C: Scotland vs Morocco, 0-1

Group D: Turkey vs Paraguay, 0-1

Group D: USA vs Australia, 2-0

Thursday, June 18

Group A: Czech Republic vs South Africa, 1-1

Group B: Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, 4-1

Group B: Canada vs Qatar, 6-0

Group A: Mexico vs South Korea, 1-0

Wednesday, June 17

Group K: Portugal vs DR Congo, 1-1

Group L: England vs Croatia, 4-2

Group L: Ghana vs Panama, 1-0

Group K: Uzbekistan vs Colombia, 1-3

Tuesday, June 16

Group I: France vs Senegal, 3-1

Group I: Iraq vs Norway, 1-4

Group J: Argentina vs Algeria, 3-0

Group J: Austria vs Jordan, 3-1

Monday, June 15

Group H: Spain vs Cabo Verde, 0-0

Group G: Belgium vs Egypt, 1-1

Group H: Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay, 1-1

Group G: Iran vs New Zealand, 2-2

Sunday, June 14

Group E: Germany vs Curacao, 7-1

Group F: Netherlands vs Japan, 2-2

Group E: Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, 1-0

Group F: Sweden vs Tunisia, 5-1

Saturday, June 13

Group B: Qatar vs Switzerland, 1-1

Group C: Brazil vs Morocco, 1-1

Group C: Haiti vs Scotland, 0-1

Group D: Australia vs Turkey, 2-0

Friday, June 12

Group B: Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, 1-1

Group D: USA vs Paraguay, 4-1

Thursday, June 11

Group A: Mexico vs South Africa, 2-0

Group A: South Korea vs Czech Republic, 2-1