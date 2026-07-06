England boss Thomas Tuchel has a proposal for Donald Trump, after the president praised Harry Kane just days after helping to overturn a US striker's World Cup suspension.

Trump has found himself at the center of one of the World Cup's biggest scandals, after reportedly helping USA soccer star Folarin Balogun avoid a one-match suspension following his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It's been reported that the POTUS personally called FIFA president Gianni Infantino to ask for the decision to be reviewed.

"Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!" Trump wrote on Truth Social, following the red card decision being overturned.

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But it's not just fans that are angry.

Football associations across the world, including UEFA, have claimed that the actions 'crossed a red line', and warned the decision undermines the integrity and credibility of the sport.

Donald Trump reportedly rang the FIFA president himself about the red card dispute (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In a statement released earlier today (July 6), UEFA wrote: "We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, ​incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision."

But following a historic 3-2 win at the Azteca stadium in Mexico yesterday (July 6), England's Harry Kane was praised personally by the president, as he posted: "Harry Kane of England is a GREAT player!!!"

And manager Tuchel saw the perfect opportunity to make a personal request to the president.

Asked during the post-match press conference if Kane might want to have a word with the US leader about his own penalty dispute during the England vs Mexico game, Tuchel replied: "That's not a bad place to start."

Harry Kane led his team to victory (Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

It came after England's Jarell Quansah was handed a red card in the 54th minute for tackling Mexico’s Jesus Gallardo, resulting in the Three Lions going down to 10 men.

However, they still came out victorious, earning their place in the quarter-finals.

While Tuchel was delighted with the final result, the coach had a few choice words about the referees during the game.

England's coach Thomas Tuchel made a request of his own to the president (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

"Not good enough," he told the BBC in a furious rage.

"The referees are just not good enough. Fourth officials are just not good enough. That is the bottom line."

He added: "VAR today, I think I saw three people from South America are on there. If this is what I saw and it is correct."

New rules for the FIFA World Cup 2026

This year, there’s been a whole host of rule changes, many of which are designed to speed up the game and penalize players who drag things out. Some of the new regulations are likely to prove controversial.

10-second substitution

Subbed players now have to get a move on and leave the pitch within ten seconds by the nearest exit point. If they haven’t, their replacement will get held up by one minute until the next stoppage of play, and until then, their side will have to play with 10 men.

5-second throw-ins and goal kicks

If a referee thinks a player is taking too long for a throw-in or goal kick, they’ll start a five-second countdown, by which time the ball needs to be back in play. If it’s not, for throw-ins the opposing team will get their own throw-in, or for a goal kick the other side gets a corner.

Injured players to remain off the pitch for one minute

There are a number of new rules for this year's World Cup. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)

An injured player treated by medical staff off-field has to stay off the pitch for one minute, leaving their side with just 10 players.

More VAR

VAR can now be used to review an incorrectly awarded corner kick; second yellow cards resulting in a red card; when a player is incorrectly awarded a yellow or red card for another player’s actions; and any attacking fouls that occur before the ball is in play.

Players can’t cover their mouths

Players who cover their mouths in confrontational situations will be handed a red card. It’s believed players might cover their mouths to guard against lip readers while racially abusing other players, which some suspect has happened in the past.

Red cards for players leaving the pitch

Any player who leaves the pitch in protest over a referee’s decision will be handed a red card, and if a team walks off and causes a match to be abandoned, they’ll forfeit the game.