Soccer officials have criticized FIFA's decision to overturn a ban on US striker Folarin Balogun as a 'disgrace'.

Balogun, 25, was sent off during the US match against Bosnia-Herzegovina during the last-32, which under FIFA's rules means that he would also be barred from playing in the team's subsequent fixture.

But since then, FIFA announced that it would be suspending the match ban for one year, meaning that Balogun will be able to take to the pitch for the next US game.

"In line with article 27 of the FIFA disciplinary code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year," a statement from FIFA said.

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"If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement."

Donald Trump welcomed the decision, calling it 'reversing a great injustice', but the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has since criticized FIFA's overturning the ban.

Balogun was sent off during the US match against Bosnia-Herzegovina (Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

UEFA released a statement saying that suspending the ban 'crossed a red line', and that soccer 'relies on rules, which are the basis for fair, honest and transparent competition'.

In the statement, UEFA said: "Sometimes rules are open to interpretation. In this case, not."

It added: "A minimum automatic suspension of one match following a red card is not a discretionary option and does not require the decision of a competent body to be enacted.

"It is a principle embedded in regulations, which cannot be made subject to exceptions, let alone in the middle of a tournament where several other players have been in the same situation and regularly served their suspension."

Balogun was sent off for a foul against Tarik Muharemovic (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

In a stinging criticism of FIFA, UEFA added that 'when the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed' it means that the 'integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined'.

Not only that, but UEFA went on to say that this decision had also created a precedent for the World Cup, meaning that 'similar situations will now require equal treatment' going forward.

The US team is now the final host country remaining in the competition after Canada lost 3-0 to Morocco.

Then in a fixture beset by controversy prior to the match, Mexico lost to England 3-2 in a close match at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Now, the US are set to play their final 16 match against Belgium.

UNILAD has approached FIFA for comment.