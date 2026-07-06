Traveling in cramped conditions is a nightmare for everyone involved, which is why one airline is making passengers an offer they can’t refuse if they choose to give up their seat to lessen the burden.

An overbooked flight is a fairly common occurrence, with so many people needing to jet away for specific reasons, at any given time.

But there are only so many flights, planes, and seats available to hold all those who need to travel.

So, what do you do if your plane is at full capacity because it overbooked thinking some passengers wouldn’t make it?

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If you’re in desperate need of reaching your destination at the time you’ve booked, then you stay still and hope nobody calls on you to give up your seat.

Or you could be flying with this one airline and jump at the chance to cash in the reward for voluntarily leaving the boarding area.

An airline offered an incredible incentive to ditch seats on a flight (Getty Stock Images)

According to a TikTok video posted by @kelli.palacios, a gate agent for what appears to be American Airlines, made an offer to passengers that would be hard to refuse.

She said over the intercom that in exchange for them giving up a seat, they could stand to receive a $1,250 trip credit and a $1,000 prepaid Visa card.

In the clip, you can hear passengers gasping at the offer, which is how you know the airline went above and beyond.

While it didn't show if anyone took up the offer, social media commenters were on board with it, with one writing: “1250 in trip credit AND a 1000 dollar Visa card? I would have took it immediately.”

Another said: “Would’ve already been heading back to the hotel.”

What makes this even more shocking is that they gave passengers the option to volunteer before taking action themselves and denying certain passengers the chance to board.

It's enough to make anyone jump at the chance (Getty Stock Images)

While airlines need to compensate passengers at a reasonable rate if they remove them, according to the US Department of Transportation, there are circumstances where passengers aren’t eligible for payout.

"An airline is required to compensate you after involuntarily bumping you from an oversold flight in certain situations”, said the Department, but noted that those not eligible include anyone able to get a smaller plane substitution for their flight, have been removed because of a weight or balance restriction on a small jet of 60 or less seats, in cases where a passenger is downgraded from a higher class of seating to a lower class, on a flight holding less than 30 people, the person was booked on a charter flight, or if it was a flight departing from a foreign location to the US.

UNILAD reached out to American Airlines for comment.