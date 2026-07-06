The England team (and fans) were overjoyed with their historic 3-2 win against World Cup co-hosts Mexico - but the celebrations ended early for one player.

The last-16 game, which saw Mexico lose at the Estadio Azteca for the third time ever in a competitive fixture, and for the first time in 13 years, was full of drama, with five goals, one red card and two penalties.

England fans even stayed up until 4am local time to watch their team advance to the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

The England team, as well as the fans, were over the moon with their performance, which saw Jude Bellingham score two goals within two minutes.

Advert

To celebrate, they sang Oasis' 'Wonderwall' with the crowd, before Jordan Henderson needed medical assistance for a wrist injury.

The midfielder was an unused sub for the game, but of course, still came out with his team to celebrate.

Henderson received medical assistance after his nasty fall (Photo by Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

During the moment, captain Harry Kane said in his press interview (in which he had lost his voice): “Jordan just fell over there. I think he’s OK.”

Replays then saw the 36-year-old fall as he jumped over an advertising board, to get over onto the pitch. His teammate, Dan Burn had successfully jumped over the barrier moments before.

The moment Henderson was injured was captured in footage from the stadium:

"Jordan [Henderson] just fell over and injured his wrist. It looks really bad," England manager Thomas Tuchel told the BBC after the win.

"It's a quite serious injury and it doesn't fit to the evening that Jordan is now not with us. The doctor told me he is in hospital."

The outlet reports that the 36-year-old 'is being accompanied by a member of England's support staff' and will not travel back with the rest of the team today, as he was seen on a stretcher.

It's thought he'll now be on the sidelines for England's next fixture, where they will face Norway in the quarter-final, after Haaland and co knocked Brazil out in a huge upset.

The game will kick off in Miami, with whoever progresses to the semi-final due to face either Switzerland, Colombia, Egypt or Argentina.

Henderson suffered a wrist injury while celebrating with the team (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Despite always having faith in their team, there were a number of factors prior to the game that may have had England fans slightly worried.

First, was the weather. FIFA were rumored to be debating whether to move the fixture six hours earlier due to thunderstorms, but this was quickly shut down.

However, the game was still delayed for one hour due to the weather.

Elsewhere, Mexico fans were partying all night outside the England hotel, in what many thought was an attempt to 'disturb their sleep'.

And thirdly, the altitude at the Estadio Azteca. According to Al Jazeera, the pitch at the Azteca is 2,240 meters above sea level, which means that the air is thinner and makes breathing difficult.

However, the team powered through and put on a world class performance!

2026 World Cup fixture schedule and US kick off times (ET)

Monday, 6 July

Round of 16 - Match 93: Portugal vs Spain, kick-off 3pm - Seattle, US

Round of 16 - Match 94: USA vs Belgium, kick-off 8pm - Atlanta, US

Tuesday, 7 July

Round of 16 - Match 95: Argentina vs Egypt, kick-off 12pm - Vancouver, Canada

Round of 16 - Match 96: Switzerland vs Colombia, kick-off 4pm - Foxborough, US

Thursday, 9 July

Quarter-final - Match 97: France vs Morocco, kick-off 4pm - Los Angeles, US

Friday, 10 July

Quarter-final - Match 98: Match 91 winners vs Match 92 winners, kick-off 3pm - Miami, US

Saturday, 11 July

Quarter-final - Match 99: Norway vs England, kick-off 5pm - Miami, US

Quarter-final - Match 100: Match 95 winners vs Match 96 winners, kick-off 9pm - Kansas City, US

Tuesday, 14 July

Semi-final - Match 101: Match 97 winners vs Match 98 winners, kick-off 3pm - Arlington, US

Wednesday, 15 July

Semi-final - Match 102: Match 99 winners vs Match 100 winners, kick-off 3pm - Atlanta, US

Saturday, 18 July

Third Place Playoff - Match 103: Match 101 losers vs Match 102 losers, kick-off 5pm - Miami, US

Sunday, 19 July

Final - Match 104: Match 101 winners vs Match 102 winners, kick-off 3pm - New Jersey, US