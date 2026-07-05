Expert reveals the daily habits that could add years to your life

In this day and age, we're all looking for ways to stay healthy and look young (ideally with minimal effort). Now, one expert has revealed simple daily habits that could 'add years' to your life.

Lately, many people have been swapping wine for matcha, and making sure they hit their 10,000 daily step count, to feel good.

To look good, cosmetic procedures are on the rise. In 2020, the The Aesthetic Society reported over $9 billion was spent on aesthetic plastic surgery.

But you don't have to splash the cash to keep yourself looking and feeling youthful, according to Dr Nichola Conlon, a molecular biologist specialising in the study of cellular ageing.

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The doctor recently appeared on the UK daytime show, ITV's This Morning, to share her tips and tricks to help you live healthier, for longer.

The doc told hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley that we have two ages, our actual age and our biological age, so how old you are on the inside, and what rate your cells are aging, although not everyone's matches up.

But how can we lower our biological age and increase or health span?

'Eating more plants'

For those who are unaware, Dr Conlon says a health span is 'the proportion of our life spans that we live in good health,' and diet is one of the most important factors for this.

The doc told the hosts people should look for a diet that 'improves gut health,' which influences the level of inflammation, across our 'entire bodies', she said.

"Having low inflammation is one of the most important things for aging well, and for our health span" she told the hosts.

Eating 'plants' is a way to improve gut health. Not picking flowers from your garden though, of course. By this, Dr Nichola Conlon means fruit, veg, nuts, seeds, herbs, spices, and even tea and coffee.

She also recommends 'plant based proteins' including beans and lentils.

'Having good people around you'

Despite many previously believing wine 'was good for longevity,' unfortunately, expert opinion has been reversed. Now, they believe it was the social element that was having the positive effect, not the wine itself.

Dr Conlon then referenced a study which came out of Harvard University, titled the '85 Plus study.'

They found that the one thing which 'influenced health span' the most, was the quality of connections.

A sauna can help to improve health span, a doctor has said (Getty Stock)

Treating yourself to a sauna

Although a gym membership with a sauna may be a little more expensive, but it's still cheaper than cosmetic procedures.

Research shows the benefits of temperature exposure on our bodies, with the doc explaining on This Morning: "The way this works is we have heat shock proteins in our cells. If we go into a high temperature, these get activated."

Our body then responds by 'kickstarting repair, and lowering inflammation'.

For those who'd prefer an ice bath (we're not sure why), this can also help, as the doctor explains they activate different shock proteins, although there's not enough evidence, it is looking positive for inflammation.

We'll stick to chilling (or melting) in the sauna, especially as the doc told us to lower down on stress to lengthen our health span!



















