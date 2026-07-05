Melania Trump shocked Washington earlier this year, when she released a public statement denying any connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in front of the press.

During the speech back in April, Melania Trump said any claims linking her to Epstein ‘need to end today’. At the time, it was said it was 'unclear' what had prompted the statement.

President Donald Trump claimed he was 'unaware' on what his wife was going to say to the press, although he knew she was going to make a statement.

Jacqui Heinrich, the White House Correspondent for Fox News told viewers: "It came out of left field for us."

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However, months on the First Lady's senior advisor has revealed all, and what prompted her to deliver the speech.

“It was about going on the record to talk about the fact that she wasn’t connected with, is not connected with, Jeffrey Epstein at all,” senior advisor to the First Lady Marc Beckman told Politico.

He then added that the First Lady 'wanted to to be a champion and a leader for the victims'.

"And then finally she called on Congress to give the victims the ability to go on the congressional record, sit in front of Congress if they want, and go on the record," he concluded.

Melania, who denied having any relationship with Epstein or Maxwell, also clarified that she did not meet her husband, the President, through the disgraced financier and sex offender.

She said she met Trump 'by chance' at a New York City party in 1998.

Melania said she briefly 'crossed paths' with Epstein for the first time in 2000 and 'never had any knowledge of Epstein's abuse of his victims.' Since, she said she had been 'invited to the same parties from time to time,' adding, 'overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach.'

“I have never had any knowledge of Epstein's abuse of his victims,” the 56-year-old said elsewhere in the speech. "I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant."

BREAKING: Epstein survivors are not buying Melania’s comments. In a statement they say survivors “have already shown extraordinary courage by coming forward, filing reports, and giving testimony. Asking more of them now is a deflection of responsibility, not justice. First Lady… pic.twitter.com/qMWRnso5MV — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 9, 2026





Addressing the 'fake' images circulating online of herself and Epstein, Melania told people to 'be cautious about what you believe'.

At the time, the First Lady said: “Give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress, with the power of sworn testimony. Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public."

In response, over a dozen Epstein survivors released a joint letter, in which they called for the full release of the remaining Epstein files.

“Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein have already shown extraordinary courage by coming forward, filing reports, and giving testimony. Asking more of them now is a deflection of responsibility, not justice,” the letter began, as they accused Melania of 'shifting the burden' onto survivors, rather than the Justice Department and 'diverting attention from Pam Bondi'.

They said former US Attorney General Bondi must 'answer for withheld files and the exposure of survivors’ identities'.

The President and First Lady have not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing tied to Epstein.







