Melania Trump made a surprising amount of cash from her documentary despite the fact it struggled to make a profit.

Melania's documentary, aptly titled Melania, hit theaters in January and certainly received a mixed response from viewers.

While movie critics gave it poor reviews, seemingly audiences enjoyed it and gave it more positive ratings.

To prove just how divided people were about the controversial documentary, it has a measly 10 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer, but a near-perfect score of 99 percent on its Popcornmeter.

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However, positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes couldn't save the documentary from its poor sales: it only grossed $16.6 million at the box office worldwide.

Reportedly Melania was backed by a $40 million deal with Amazon MGM Studios and a $35 million marketing campaign.

See the trailer here:

Despite the bad box office sales, Donald Trump insisted back in February that it was a 'very successful movie' and called his wife a 'big movie star'.

The POTUS said at the time (per PEOPLE): "I always say it’s trouble, because I always say there’s not room in one family for two stars. I told her that we can’t have two stars in one family.

"The theaters are all packed," he went on. "Women, especially, they go back, and they see it two or three times, four times."

It's now been revealed how much Melania personally made from the movie, and it was a rather decent amount.

It has been disclosed as part of Trump's Financial Disclosure, made up of a whopping 927-page document. The figures covers the president's earnings for 2025.

Per NBC News, Trump made $236 million in meme-coin earnings. In total he made more that a billion dollars from cryptocurrency during his first term back in office.

The documents also revealed that Melania made more than $10 million from her documentary from licensing her image to the producers.

Melania Trump is said to have pocketed $10mil for her documentary (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The files also shared how much the president made from settlements from the likes of ABC and anchor George Stephanopoulos, CBS, Meta, and YouTube – that being $80 million.

The proceeds from those settlements were paid to The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation Inc, says NBC.

It's said that the library will be located in Miami, Florida. A first-look of the skyscraper was shared by Eric Trump on Twitter back in March.

He said of the building: "This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known."