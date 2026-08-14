Matt Groening issues response to Nancy Cartwright's suggestion of The Simpsons ending at 40 seasons
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Matt Groening issues response to Nancy Cartwright's suggestion of The Simpsons ending at 40 seasons

Could the show really be ending after 36 years on our screens?

Emily Puckering

Emily Puckering

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Featured Image Credit: FOX

Topics: The Simpsons, Film and TV, Disney, Entertainment

Emily Puckering
Emily Puckering

Emily is a sub-editor at LADbible Group. With degrees in English Language and Multimedia Journalism, she works with the editorial team on LADbible, UNILAD and Tyla sub-editing and writing articles. And for those who are interested, Emily is from East Yorkshire which means she makes a cracking cuppa.

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