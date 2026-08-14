American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth claims Harvey Weinstein threatened to end her career
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American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth claims Harvey Weinstein threatened to end her career

Shannon Elizabeth says protective people around her prevented situations that ‘could have gone very wrong’.

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Topics: Hollywood, Film and TV, Celebrity

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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