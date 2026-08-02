House actor swapped Hugh Laurie drama for White House before making career U-turn
Home>Celebrity

House actor swapped Hugh Laurie drama for White House before making career U-turn

The Harold and Kumar star's career took a wild left turn when he got into politics

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Topics: Entertainment, Hollywood, Politics, Film and TV, Celebrity

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: