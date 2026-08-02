Gypsy-Rose Blanchard says she's planning to undergo 'controversial' beauty procedure

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has revealed that she's having another procedure done, two years on from having a rhinoplasty and septoplasty.

Blachard, who was released in prison in December 2023 after serving roughly eight years of her 10-year sentence, had a nose job in April 2024 shortly after breaking up from her husband, Ryan Anderson.

She is now in a relationship with Ken Urker, whom she welcomed a daughter named Aurora with a year on from her prison release.

The 35-year-old received a decade-long prison sentence for killing her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard, in 2015. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

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People have been following Blanchard's life on social media since her release, and she recently told her 1,000,000 Instagram followers that she's going to have 'GlowTox'.

What is GlowTox?

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard says she's having 'GlowTox' (JC Olivera/WireImage)

According to Plastic Surgery Associates of South Dakota, this is a beauty treatment where person has ViPeel (a chemical peel) and Botox administered during the same appointment.

The website further explains: "The ViPeel is a chemical peel designed to exfoliate and smooth the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines, dark spots, and acne scars.

"When paired with Botox, which targets wrinkles by relaxing facial muscles, you get both surface and deeper skin rejuvenation. This combination enhances results, leaving your skin looking vibrant, smoother, and more youthful."

Why Gypsy-Rose is having it

The former convict said that she's having the procedure as part of her 'summer glow up'.

"I am kind of nervous about it," Blanchard went on to say of her upcoming GlowTox appointment.

As to why she's having it, the mom-of-one said she has 'some fine lines and wrinkles coming through' that she wants addressing, as well as hyperpigmentation and acne.

Blanchard went on to admit that she knows the treatment is 'controversial', but she doesn't want 'anything crazy'.

"I’m not gonna go insane with the filler, but just a little fuller," she shared. "Just very natural, very subtle."

Apparently Blanchard will vlog the entire experience for her followers to watch.

Gypsy-Rose's criminal charges

Gypsy-Rose was 23 years old when she was arrested (Waukesha County Sheriff's Department)

Initially Blachard was charged with first-degree murder, but she was handed a lesser charge in exchange for her testimony and due to evidence of severe long-term abuse that she suffered at the hands of her mother.

She received her sentencing in July 2016 and spent the majority of her time behind bars at Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri.

Blanchard was helped by her boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, who is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Blachard became famous for her involvement in her mother's death, which highlighted Munchausen syndrome by proxy (also known as Factitious Disorder Imposed on Another). Cleveland Clinic defines this as a 'mental health condition where you pretend that someone within your care is sick when they aren’t'.

There has also been TV adaptions of Blanchard's story, one being Joey King's 2019 drama, The Act.