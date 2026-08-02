Gypsy-Rose Blanchard says she's planning to undergo 'controversial' beauty procedure
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Gypsy-Rose Blanchard says she's planning to undergo 'controversial' beauty procedure

She admitted that she's 'kind of nervous' to get the procedure done

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: @‌gypsyrose.insta/Instagram

Topics: Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Social Media, Beauty

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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