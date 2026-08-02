Richard Gere's son Homer almost chose a very different career before becoming an actor

Homer Gere, the eldest of Richard Gere's three sons, nearly didn't follow in his father's acting footsteps.

In many instances it appears to be a right of passage for children of successful actors to pursue the same career. From Wyatt Russel, Maya Hawke, and Angelina Jolie, to Nico Parker, Jaden Smith, and Lily-Rose Depp, you can't deny that is extremely common for A-list actors' kids to become actors too.

But it wasn't necessarily written in the stars for 26-year-old Homer Gere, who stars in FX's new drama The Shards. He also played Dylan Reid in the third and final season of Euphoria.

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of The Shards' release on August 5, Gere said he was a 'science-y kid'.

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"I loved physics. I was a biology guy. Going into college, I thought I was going to be a scientist," he revealed.

Homer Gere is the eldest of Richard Gere's children (SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

However, Gere found that he 'liked the people in the art classes a lot more than the people in the physics classes'.

"There’s no shade to the physics people, but it just was more my tribe," he added.

As well as career in science, Gere said he thought he'd be a baseball player at one point in his life. However, a shoulder injury changed all this.

Gere also shared the advice his Hollywood legend father Richard Gere has given him over the years, but insisted that it hasn't just been acting related.

"It’s not like, ‘What should I do in this scene?’ It’s more like, how to carry yourself on set, how to make an acting career work in a way that’s sustainable," he shared.

Gere went on to call his dad an 'invaluable source', adding: "I mean, truly better than I could possibly hope for, from anyone."

Homer stars in Ryan Murphy's new TV series, The Shards (FX/Hulu)

In The Shards, Gere stars alongside Kia Gerber whose mom, Cindy Crawford, was once married to his father. The supermodel and Pretty Woman actor were married between 1991 to 1995.

Crawford is now married to Rande Gerber, while Gere's wife is Alejandra Silva (his third marriage). He shares two sons with Silva – Alexander, seven, and six-year-old James. Meanwhile, his eldest son's mother is Carey Lowell.

Warning: trailer contains strong language

Kia Gerber plays Susan Reynolds in Ryan Murphy's latest project, while Gere stars as Robert Mallory.

The series is based on the book with the same name, penned by Bret Easton Ellis.

"Set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence," the official logline reads, per PEOPLE.