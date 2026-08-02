Richard Gere's son Homer almost chose a very different career before becoming an actor
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Richard Gere's son Homer almost chose a very different career before becoming an actor

The 26-year-old actor went on to explain why he decided to pursue acting instead

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, News, Science, Hollywood

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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