Kristin Chenoweth opens up about the powerful message her adoptive parents always told her
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Kristin Chenoweth opens up about the powerful message her adoptive parents always told her

The Wicked star reflects on the family bond that shaped her life

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Topics: Entertainment, Celebrity, Social Media

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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