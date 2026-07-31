Mahershala Ali addresses fate of troubled MCU Blade reboot after seven years of delays

Two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali has opened up about his decision to step away from Marvel Studios’ ill-fated Blade reboot, admitting he had to "learn the hard way" when it’s time to let a project go.

First announced to massive fan frenzy at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019, the long-gestating reboot promised to bring the iconic vampire hunter into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, over the following years, the production became one of the most notoriously troubled developments in modern superhero movie history.

Plagued by multiple director departures, a revolving door of screenwriters, production shutdowns, and shifting release dates, the project sat stranded in development hell.

Advert

Now, speaking in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ali reflected on the emotional and professional toll of trying to shepherd the daywalker back onto the screen.

“You enter these things with the best intentions and pure passion,” Ali revealed. “Blade is a character I love deeply, and we tried so hard to find the right narrative spine.

"But through this process, I learned the hard way that sometimes the stars just don't align. You have to be willing to look at the reality of the situation and know when it’s time to move on.”

Ali has been attached to the project since 2019 (TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic)

A Timeline of Development Chaos

The warning signs for the reboot surfaced early on. Bassam Tariq was initially hired to direct in 2021 before stepping down just weeks before filming was set to begin, citing ongoing shifts in the production schedule.

Director Yann Demange was later brought on to helm the project, only to quietly exit as well while the script underwent at least six different writer revisions—ranging from period-piece origins to modern-day ensembles.

Despite Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige's insistence that the studio was taking its time to "get it right," the constant delays meant Ali spent nearly seven years attached to a film that never managed to roll cameras.

Ali had been set to portray Blade on screen, taking over from Wesley Snipes (Marvel Comics)

Looking to the Future

While fans are understandably gutted that Ali’s take on the character won't come to fruition, the actor expressed zero bitterness toward Marvel or the fans who rooted for him.

“I don't regret putting my heart into it,” Ali shared. “The love from the fans was incredible every step of the way. But as an actor, your time and creative energy are precious. I'm focusing on stories that are ready to be told right now.”

With Ali moving on to new cinematic projects, the future of Blade within the MCU remains up in the air—leaving Wesley Snipes' classic trilogy as the definitive onscreen legacy of the vampire hunter for now.