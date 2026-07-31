Mahershala Ali addresses fate of troubled MCU Blade reboot after seven years of delays
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Mahershala Ali addresses fate of troubled MCU Blade reboot after seven years of delays

The two-time Oscar winner addressed the seven years of development hell, director exits, and script rewrites - including what happens next

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Topics: Marvel, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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