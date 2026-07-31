Tom Holland admits he 'hated' early cut of Spider-Man: Brand New Day that fans wanted
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Tom Holland admits he 'hated' early cut of Spider-Man: Brand New Day that fans wanted

The Marvel star explains why listening to fans created an unexpected problem in the edit room

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Marvel

Topics: Tom Holland, Spider-Man, Marvel Cinematic Universe

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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