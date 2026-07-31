Tom Holland admits he 'hated' early cut of Spider-Man: Brand New Day that fans wanted

Tom Holland has revealed that an early version of the new Spider-Man movie was created around fan feedback, but the actor said the result just did not work.

The Marvel star, who returns as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, explained that the team experimented with several different cuts of the movie before deciding on the final version.

One of those edits was built by taking suggestions from people who had seen the film and applying their notes directly.

Holland said the fan-focused version ended up being a useful learning experience, even though he, director Destin Daniel Cretton and the producers were not happy with the finished result.

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The actor, who discussed the process with Quotable, said: “What’s really interesting is, we’ve seen loads of different cuts of this movie, and one of the cuts was, they took all of the notes from all of the random people that saw the film, and they changed the movie.”

The version was designed around what audiences had been asking for, but Holland explained that it did not match the creative direction the filmmakers wanted to follow.

What did Tom Holland say about the Spider-Man: Brand New Day 'fan edition'?

“When me and Destin and the producers watched that movie, we hated it,” he said. “It totally didn’t work, and it’s what the people were asking for. But it wasn’t quite what we wanted as the creatives.”

Holland said the unusual editing experiment showed how much a movie can shift during post-production.

While the fan-driven cut was not used, he said the team took important lessons from seeing how dramatically changes could affect the final story.

“We learnt lessons from that experience,” Holland said, adding: “A movie can change in a thousand different ways in the edit room.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day comes is released today (Photo by Christopher Polk/Deadline via Getty Images)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth movie in Holland’s Spider-Man series, following his debut as the character in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Despite it being a high pressure role that comes with huge fan expectations, he has previously told the BBC he has 'loved' playing Peter Parker.

He said: "We've played these characters for ten years, we've loved every minute of it.

"Any time you're playing a character and there's something new and fresh to bring to the table, it's always so welcome, and it's just like a really fun acting exercise."

The actor is in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, another major project in what bas been a busy 2026, alongside his return to the Marvel universe.

It has also been reported that he will play a role in a Fred Astaire biopic, which is due to be released next year.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to be released in theatres on Friday (31 July).