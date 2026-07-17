Jon Bernthal has opened up about reuniting with his longtime friend Tom Holland for two back-to-back movies this summer, saying he's "so in awe" of how much Holland has accomplished while staying true to himself.

Speaking on Today on Wednesday, July 15, the 49-year-old actor reflected on working alongside Holland, 30, in both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey.

Bernthal said the experience was one of the highlights of his year, crediting Holland with maintaining his character despite his rising success.

"Mostly for me it was two back-to-back movies that I got to do with my friend Tom Holland," Bernthal told PEOPLE.

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"To now walk on to this set and see all that he's accomplished and he still leads with grace, he's still a family-first guy. He's in love."

Bernthal, 49, and Holland, 30, first appeared onscreen together in the 2017 Irish medieval film 'Pilgrimage' (Photo by Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic)

How long have Jon Bernthal and Tom Holland known each other?

Bernthal revealed that his friendship with Holland dates back over a decade, long before either actor became a household name. "I've known him since he was 17," Bernthal said. "He's as good a man as he is an actor. I'm just so in awe of him and proud of him, and I love seeing the man that he's become."

The pair's history runs deep in their careers too. Bernthal recalled that the two of them filmed their audition tapes for The Punisher and Spider-Man together while in Ireland, when Holland was still just 17 years old.

They went on to first star together on screen in 2017's historical action film Pilgrimage, and have remained close ever since.

Bernthal's comments about Holland being 'in love' come after the Spider-Man star confirmed in June that he had married his longtime partner and co-star Zendaya, following months of speculation that began after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, out Friday, July 31, Bernthal reprises his role as the Punisher, while Holland returns as Peter Parker and Zendaya reprises her role as MJ.

The trio also appear together in The Odyssey, now in theaters, with Bernthal playing Menelaus alongside Holland's Telemachus and Zendaya's Athena.

, Bernthal revealed that the physical transformation he underwent for his role in The Odyssey, which required him to shave his head and grow out his beard, did not go down well at home with his wife, Erin Angle. (Photo by Michael Kovac/WireImage)

What did Jon Bernthal's wife think of his Odyssey look?

Elsewhere in his Today appearance, Bernthal revealed that the physical transformation he underwent for his role in The Odyssey, which required him to shave his head and grow out his beard, did not go down well at home with his wife, Erin Angle.

"[She was] not a fan of the beard at all," Bernthal said. "That was a big beard too. No bueno in my home."