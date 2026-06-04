Tom Holland has officially set the record straight on his future as Spider-Man, after previously saying he didn’t intend to still be playing the Marvel character in his 30s.

Speaking to GQ, as part of his promotion for upcoming Christopher Nolan flick The Odyssey, the actor, who turned 30 on Monday, reflected on his career trajectory so far and revisited some previous comments he had made about one of his most iconic roles.

“If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong,” he told the publication back in 2021.

Yet now that he has finally joined the 30s club himself, it appears the actor has had a change of heart, as he clarified his position and what he had meant.

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“It’s funny, I saw that quote pop up somewhere recently and I kind of reeled, because I was trying to remember what I meant,” he said.

“I think the point of it is that I would love to pass the baton on, and I haven’t achieved that yet.”

Tom Holland has spoken out about his future as Spider-Man after previously ruling out continuing the role in his 30s (CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP via Getty Images)

Holland has been portraying the MCU’s Spiderman since he was 18, having followed in the footsteps of his Sony predecessors Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield before him.

“It’s definitely something that we talk about a lot at the studio," Holland continued. "So maybe I need to change the quote to 37.”

Reflecting on what pay have prompted the comments in the first place, the star even cheekily went on to suggest that it may have been at attempt to ‘leverage Sony and scare them into thinking I wasn’t going to do Spider-Man 4 now that I had a new deal on the horizon.’

“So I don’t know what it could have been,” he continued. “It could’ve been part of a strategy to create fear.”

With Spider-Man having become such a big part of his life, Holland went on to concede that letting go isn’t anything he immediately plans to do, as he assured fans: “I think the truth is that playing Spider-Man has been the joy of my life.”

“I now kind of stand on the plinth of like, I’ll do it for as long as they’ll have me.”

Tom and co-star Zendaya began dating after shooting the movies together (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The franchise also continues to hold a special place in his heart as it is where he and fiancee Zendaya first met, with the Euphoria star playing his on screen love interest, Mary Jane Watson.

“I have so much amazing stuff happening in my personal life to take me through to the rest of my life, and I feel like I have a new perspective on where I want to exist in Hollywood,” he said - which includes not being driven by a ‘work, work, work’ mentality.

Zendaya herself also echoed a similar sentiment when she spoke to Fandango back in March, about her four films being released back to back this year, The Drama, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Dune: Part Three.

"I guess, you know, I just hope people don't get sick of me,” the star explained.

"I really appreciate everyone who supports any of the movies or who supports my career in any kind of way," Zendaya said. "I'm deeply appreciative, and like I said, I just hope you guys don't get sick of me this year because I'll tell you what: after this, I'm disappearing for a little bit. I'm going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit."