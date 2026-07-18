The co-hosts of The View have gathered around to talk about North West's choice to get her hand pierced, and Kim Kardashian's defense of it after people online called it out for being 'dangerous'.

The 13-year-old has been facing criticism for some of her aesthetics since last year, with many people voicing their opinions about her style and in particular, piercings on the back of her hands.

At one point, Kim Kardashian, addressed the backlash after North revealed fake face tattoos and a diamond shark tooth grill online.

Kardashian revealed on sister Khloe Kardashian’s podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, that her daughter is allowed to ‘express herself’.

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She said at the time: “I'm just not a judgmental person like that, so I try not to pay attention to it.

“But I think no one knows unless they're in my shoes what I'm dealing with and how we have to manage certain things from the outside world or even close in our life, that we have to go through together.”

North West faced backlash over her style (Instagram/@northwsst)

North, whose dad is Kanye West, has continued to be seen with her alternative style as she releases music under her own name, sparking a discussion about if it's appropriate.

One TikTok user said: “Eventually she’ll have to let the piercings go. The placement is high risk for infection and they won’t heal.”

Another wrote: “This is absolutely absurd. She is a child.”

A TikTok user also said: "North West getting a finger piercing is breaking my heart, just me?"

The reality star's decision to allow her daughter to express herself in this way has been the talk of social media, but according to the hosts of The View, it's nothing to do with them.

Whoopi Goldberg revealed, simply: "It's her kid."

To her, it's nobody's business but Kardashian's.

She added: "If she and her kid decided that's okay, why do you care? Leave this child alone! What are your children doing?"

Joy Behar then revealed that her own daughter has a nose right, while Alyssa Farah Griffin said: "This is 100 percent between the parent and the child, but I will say, kids are also going to do it [even] if you don't let them with piercings.

"I did my second hole when I was like 14 years old at a friend's house."

Sunny Hostin then pointed out that North is only 13, but has been living 'under a microscope' her whole life.

She said: "I know that she has a music career that she's starting, but she is, again, only 13 years old, and I think we need to give a 13-year-old kid a break.

"She's growing up under the spotlight, I can't imagine having that kind of pressure on a 13-year-old and trying to find your way."