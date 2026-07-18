Megan Fox has clapped back at a troll who called her latest lingerie photos 'unbelievably embarrassing,' suggesting the commenter could actually be one of her exes.

The 40-year-old actress shared a series of photos on Instagram on Thursday, posing in sheer black lingerie alongside a dramatically long veil, according to the Daily Mail.

While the post was met with plenty of support from fans, it also drew criticism from at least one commenter, whose remark Fox didn't let slide.

"This s*** is so unbelievably embarrassing for a 40 year old mom to be posting. 16 year old tumblr s***," the Instagram user wrote. Fox responded simply, 'which one of my exes is this?'





What did Megan Fox post on Instagram?

The post featured Fox posing against sunset-orange and rosy-red backdrops with a glowing halo effect over her head, striking multiple poses in the see-through lingerie set. In one image, she leaned over the back of a chair with her hands positioned in prayer. She rounded out the post with a blurry clip of herself licking her middle finger, a nod to her iconic lighter scene from her 2009 film Jennifer's Body, and captioned the series, "men would have them believe disobedience was eves vice, when it was her greatest virtue."

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Fans quickly rallied behind Fox in the comments, with several calling her a 'queen' and praising the shoot. One user wrote, "If you don't have anything nice to say then shut up you envious spiteful mice!"

Others jumped in to defend her directly against the original critic, with one writing, 'Fun fact, you can still be hot at any age', and another adding, 'You watch 16 year olds post stuff like this?'

Megan Fox most recent public romance was with musician Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, whom she dated on and off for nearly five years, including a period of engagement, before the pair split in late 2024. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Who has Megan Fox dated in the past?

Fox's comment referencing her exes comes after a string of high-profile relationships. Her most recent public romance was with musician Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, whom she dated on and off for nearly five years, including a period of engagement, before the pair split in late 2024. They share a daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, born in early 2025. The remark also follows reports earlier this year that Fox had met up with Kelly before allegedly blocking him afterward.

Before her relationship with Kelly, Fox was married to Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green for nearly a decade, and the pair were together for 15 years total before separating and finalizing their divorce in 2021 (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Before her relationship with Kelly, Fox was married to Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green for nearly a decade, and the pair were together for 15 years total before separating and finalizing their divorce in 2021. They share three sons, Noah, 13, Bodhi, 12, and Journey, nine.

Green has since made headlines of his own after saying he 'led with physical attraction' in the early stages of their relationship, which began when he was 30 and Fox was 18.

Green is now engaged to Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, with the pair having dated since 2020 and welcomed a son, Zane, together in 2022.



