A parenting influencer has spoken out after accidentally running over her young son with her car, in a post that has since sparked a major debate online.

Kelly Hopton-Jones, who shares motherhood content under the Instagram account Hillside Farmhouse, told followers that her family had gone through the ‘worst day of our lives’ after her 23-month-old son Henry was injured.

The 36-year-old, who is also a paediatric nurse practitioner, shared the post alongside hospital pictures and reflections on the terrifying disaster.

While many people sent messages of support and relief that Henry is expected to recover, others questioned why the experience had been posted to social media so soon.

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As for how to how the tragic incident occurred, Hopton-Jones said the morning had initially seemed completely normal.

The mum urged parents to stay alert around vehicles (Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

She had been planning to take her daughter Lily to get doughnuts before a dance performance, while her husband, Brian, and Henry were set to stay home and meet them later.

The mum said Brian and Henry had been waving goodbye when the accident unfolded.

Hopton-Jones wrote in the Instagram carousel: “In a matter of seconds, our son was run over by our car. I was driving.” The caption of the post itself mentioned: “I can’t even let my brain fully go to how different this situation could be right now.

The post followed: “It’s so easy to start questioning everything. If the morning had looked different. If B had gone to work like he normally would have, both kids would have been safely in their car seats.

“Why weren’t we holding him. Why didn’t I double-check before pulling out.”

Hopton-Jones said the couple left Lily with neighbours before rushing Henry to hospital.

There, they learned he had fractures to his pelvis and some abrasion, but were given reassuring news after further checks.

She wrote: “X-rays of his legs, chest, and neck are all normal. CT scan shows no injury to his organs or spinal cord. The neurological exam has been reassuring with no signs of head injury or impairment.”





Hopton-Jones continued: “What stays with me is the doctor saying: ‘He is hurt, but this is something he can recover from.’ A true miracle.”

The influencer said her family was in shock and devastated by what had happened, but described them as being on ‘the lucky side of a very tragic accident’.

She added: “We could drive ourselves crazy with the what ifs, and honestly, we are a little bit. But accidents happen. And I keep coming back to what I would tell my own kids one day if this happened to them.”

“It would be a lot kinder than the things we’re telling ourselves right now. Accidents happen, and the only mistakes are the ones we don’t learn from.”

Since the post went up, feedback in the comments section quickly became divided, with many sharing their sympathies for Hopton-Jones’ son, but there are plenty who have been critical of making social media content out of running over her child the same day it happened.

The response with the most likes said: “Yeah, running your own kid over, then making a post on the same day is not very 'I’m traumatized’. Social media has ruined us.”

One person wrote: “This seems like a day to not be on social media.”

Another commented: “I’m sorry this happened. Creating content from it, the same day it happened…. Is weird. Healing energies to your son.”

Those who defended Hopton-Jones, included one writing: “Thank you for being vulnerable and sharing - it’s a learning opportunity for all of us parents and not something I could have even thought of happening!!!”

Hopton-Jones also shared a warning to other parents, writing: “Non-negotiable to hold or hold hands with young children around vehicles.”

She added: “Do not assume they know or will stay where you last saw them.”