Katy Perry makes surprise move by collaborating with rapper who once threatened to 'smack' her

Katy Perry has shocked fans by collaborating with rapper Chief Keef more than a decade after he publicly threatened to “smack” her during a messy social media feud.

The unexpected crossover dropped on Thursday after it was revealed Chief Keef would feature on a remix of Perry’s 2013 track Legendary Lovers, and fans genuinely couldn’t believe it.

Especially considering how badly things went between them back in 2013.

The unlikely pairing started trending after videos surfaced showing the two stars hanging out together late at night, with clips appearing to show them smoking, chatting closely and working on their collaboration.

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Perry later added even more fuel to the rumours after posting snaps from their meetup alongside the caption: “legendary link up.”

Chief Keef and Katy Petty seem to have buried the hatchet, and will collaborate on a new song (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

The Chief Keef - Katy Perry beef explained

The drama originally started after Perry publicly criticised Chief Keef’s song Hate Bein’ Sober, which featured Wiz Khalifa and 50 Cent.

“Just heard a new song on the radio called I Hate Being Sober and I have serious doubt for the world,” she tweeted at the time.

Chief Keef, who was still a teenager then, did not take the criticism well.

“Dat b*h Katy Perry Can Suck Skin Off my Dk,” he wrote in a now-infamous tweet.

“I’ll smack The S*** out her.”

The rapper also reportedly threatened to release a diss track aimed at Perry, although the song never ended up seeing the light of day.

Despite the explosive fallout, the pair eventually apologised to each other publicly online.

“Mr. Keef! I’m sorry if I offended you,” Perry later tweeted.

“I heard a lot of people guesting on the song & didn’t even know it was you in particular.”

Chief Keef then responded: “Oh Im Sorry Too Then.”

Katy Perry will not collaborate with Chief Keef on a remix of an old song (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Now, more than 10 years later, the two stars appear to have fully buried the hatchet.

Rumours of a collaboration first started circulating earlier this week after fan footage showed Perry meeting up with Chief Keef in a parking lot late at night.

The clip quickly spread online, with fans obsessing over the pair’s surprisingly friendly chemistry during the conversation.

There were also photos and videos of the pair hanging out together after seemingly smoking and working on music for the collaboration.

At one point, Chief Keef was even seen giving Perry a one-arm hug while she leaned in closely as he spoke.

Katy Perry is reported to have made over $130 million from her recent tour (Xavi Torrent/Redferns)

Perry then fuelled speculation even more by posting photos from their meetup on Instagram alongside the caption: “legendary link up.”

Fans quickly realised it was a nod to their new remix of Legendary Lovers, which officially dropped Thursday evening.

The singer also posted a carousel featuring videos and behind-the-scenes snaps of the pair together, including a screenshot of the tweets where they apologised to each other after their original feud.

One video even showed Chief Keef gifting Perry a red Glo Gang hoodie matching the one he was wearing himself.



