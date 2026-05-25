As the American Music Awards got underway on Monday night, it was a welcome return to form for Queen Latifah as she took on hosting duties for the second time in her career - 31 years after originally having had the privilege.

The music legend last hosted the show alongside Tom Jones and country singer Lorrie Morgan back in 1995 and proved to be such a hit with fans, the show organisers thought there was no better person to invite back to reprise her hosting duties at the 2026 edition of the annual music awards show.

Reflecting on her journey then and now, Latifah told Variety: “It’s been a long time, but it was exciting then and It’s exciting now.I’m just a little bit different person, but you know, we still gotta make get it popping like we did then.”

As is tradition, the AMA’s will seek to award the best and brightest music talent with the coveted trophy, with Taylor Swift leading the night with a whopping eight nominations across multiple categories.

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Yet while Swift herself isnt in attendance, it hasn’t stopped Latifah from reflecting on the star’s talent or her potential for victory at this years AMAs.

Latifah first hosted the show back in 1995 (David Becker/Getty Images)

“I don’t know if I call myself a Swiftie, but I’m a fan of Taylor Swift, for sure,” Latifah says.

“I always have been. I think she makes great songs. She makes really great, catchy songs that we love.”

“She was able to get those records played on the radio. That’s step one. Can you get your record played?”

Latifah explains. “When she got her records played, there were a bunch of girls who looked like her who connected to those songs. She wrote to what a lot of young girls were feeling, and young people, for that matter. And then, as you got to hear her talk, she seemed to be like someone who wanted to stick up for people rather than talk down to people.”

Ahead of the AMA's, Latifah spoke highly of this year's most decorated nominee Taylor Swift (Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images)

Although Latifah may have been full of high praise for the nominee, fans didn’t want to discount the host’s own musical prowess either, with many people tuning in curious about whether she herself would be performing during the ceremony.

While she didn’t rule it out completely, Latifah was quick to point out that “This isn’t the Queen Latifah show.”

She said:” It is the American Music Awards, and there are lovely people that are nominated, and they deserve to have the stage and really rock the stage. I’m here to facilitate their greatness, that’s all I’m here to do.”

When pressed by reporters whether she could be convinced on a spur of the moment, she cheekily added: “I’m always prepared for whatever. Roll up with a piano and if a guitar appears from nowhere, I’m sure I can figure something out!”

2026 AMAs nominations:

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Bruno Mars

BTS

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Album of the Year

Cardi B - AM I THE DRAMA?

Fuerza Regida – 111xpantia

Justin Bieber – SWAG

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Morgan Wallen – I’m The Problem

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving

Playboi Carti – MUSIC

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Tate McRae – So Close To What

Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl

Song of the Year

Alex Warren - 'Ordinary'

Ella Langley - 'Choosin' Texas'

The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami - 'Golden'

Kehlani - 'Folded'

Leon Thomas - 'MUTT'

Morgan Wallen - 'I’m The Problem'

Olivia Dean - 'Man I Need'

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Manchild'

SOMBR - 'back to friends'

Taylor Swift - 'The Fate of Ophelia'



