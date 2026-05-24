Ray J got real with a fan at a recent event after previously telling people he would die before 2027.

“Just almost died!! I’m alive because of your prayers and support!!” the singer wrote on Instagram in January, explaining that he is battling a serious medical condition.

The R&B singer was hospitalized in Las Vegas, caused by heart pain and pneumonia, according to TMZ.

“I wanna thank everyone for praying for me. I was in the hospital,” he explained in a video addressing his fans, noting: “My heart is only beating like 25%, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be all right, so thank you for all your prayers.”

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The 45-year-old, real name, William Ray Norwood Jr., claimed drugs and alcohol caused his bad health, with him admitting on a Livebitez post, he had messed his heart up ‘on the right side, here, it’s like, black. It’s like done’.

Ray J hot back at a fan question (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

He added: “I thought I could handle all the alcohol, I could handle all the Adderall.”

Despite his recent health battles, and even being seen with red liquid oozing from his eyes and wearing a heart monitor on stage, he had since enroled in a professional fight...which he lost to Supa Hot Fire.

But in the promotional event which saw the music maker and YouTuber talk to fans about the bout, Ray J was asked about his health.

“N****, aren’t you dying soon?,” the fan can be seen asking him in a video posted to X.

To this, Ray J looked taken aback, as did many others by the blunt question.

However, he was prepared with an answer: “You wanna see me die, bro?”





The commenter explained that he had been ‘informed’ of Ray J’s ill health, and was questioning his reason for participating in such a violent event.

Ray J said that if Supa Hot Fire was capable, he could ‘kill me in the ring’.

“I’m dying for mine,” he added, revealing that they are doing Mixed Martial Arts, which he said includes ‘kicking’, ‘choking’, and ‘spitting’.

Ray J, who was battling the other rapper in the celeb event created by streamer Adin Ross, was knocked down on Saturday, May 23.

According to TMZ, ultimately, Ray J was left unsteady on his feet, leading to the ref to call time on their fight – leaving Supa Hot Fire as the winner.