Justin Bieber will co-headline the first ever World Cup final halftime show, as FIFA announce the star-studded full line-up.

The 32-year-old superstar will take to the stage during the 11-minute show on July 19, but which teams will face each other is yet to be decided.

In a statement, the dad-of-one said: "The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can.

"I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world."

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The event’s halftime show will be co-headlined by Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS, with the lineup having been curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

FIFA wrote in a statement: "A FIFA World Cup first, the Halftime Show supports the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, a landmark initiative working to raise $100 million to expand access to quality education and football for children around the world."

Justin Bieber has issued a statement following the announcement. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

The tournament's final will be held at MetLife Stadium, commonly known as the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, with the match kicking off at 3pm ET.

Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen said: "This is the single largest gathering of artists united for a cause since Live Aid, and it could well be the most-watched 11 minutes of broadcast music performance in history.

"This is a moment that will bring the world together through music, hope, and action."

But the star-studded lineup doesn't stop there.

Also performing will be Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, and PS22 Chorus, a choir made up of elementary school students in Staten Island.

Madonna is also set to perform in the first ever World Cup Halftime show. (James Devaney/GC Images)

Bieber is seemingly making a slow and steady return to life in the spotlight, after headlining Coachella following a four year break from touring or performing.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino added: "As the world unites for the most significant football match in history on Sunday, 19 July 2026 at the New York New Jersey Stadium, this groundbreaking spectacle, curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, will celebrate football, music and our shared values, ensuring a legacy that transcends the final whistle."

As per TNT Sports, France are the favourites to win the tournament, with Argentina close behind.

Spain are also among the leading contenders, while England complete the group of the four standout favourites according to the majority of betting sites.