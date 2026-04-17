Fans have come up with a massive theory about Justin Bieber at Coachella as the festival moves into its second weekend.

Bieber took to the stage at the California festival last weekend, performing a mixture of newer songs from his most recent albums, Swag and Swag II, as well as bringing back Bieber classics including Beauty and a Beat and Baby.

It was the first time that Bieber has headlined at Coachella, not to mention the first time that he has performed a full concert in the US since 2022, when the Justice World Tour was cancelled.

So it's perhaps little surprise that his performance has become the talk of this year's Coachella so far, sending the internet into meltdown and Bieber's back catalogue back up the charts.

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Not all of the reception was positive though, with the YouTube section leaving some people sceptical about whether the pop sensation can bring the same laid back energy to the festival's second weekend.

Bieber performing at Coachella in 2026 (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Since Bieber's performance, a slightly outlandish fan theory has emerged online about what will happen in his next set.

Taking to Reddit, one fan, who said they were attending 'Couchella', so watching from home, asked: "Now that the shock factor is gone and we all know what to expect, can the casual vibe actually work a second time? Obviously whether or not this worked even one time is up for debate, but let's put that aside for a moment."

They added: "Do y'all think W2 will be the exact same show or will he need to up the stakes to keep it interesting?

"For example, if he shows the same videos with the same banter, would that diminish the intimate/authentic feeling attributed to the W1 set? Or was this a unique moment that can't be replicated?"

People took to the comments to share their theories about the upcoming second performance.

Bieber took to the stage at Coachella (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

One person replied: "Well we will find out if it was intended as an intimate moment or if it was simply lazy.

"If it was intended as genuine, I'd expect tweaks to that segment of the performance for W2 to make it more engaging for the audience. If it was laziness, I'd expect it to stay very much the same."

Meanwhile another had their own theory about the setlist in the upcoming show: "Wouldn't be surprised if he skipped that whole segment and now no old songs. not sure if that's what his fans really want, but it might be what we get. maybe he'll just do different old songs?

They added: "and hopefully no memes, that part was a bit unnecessary but whatever. maybe he'll be inspired by some other sets? who knows."

The highest-paid Coachella performances of all time

Costing hundreds of millions of dollars to run every year, it should come as no surprise that Coachella pays out the big bucks for its headliners and performers.

Here are some of the most expensive over the years...

Radiohead

Over two decades ago, in 2004, the English rock band headlined Coachella and reportedly made $1 million at the time, which equates to around $1.7 million today.

Eminem

The 'Slim Shady' rapper headlined Coachella in 2018, which saw him bring Dr. Dre on stage with him for a special cameo.

It was widely reported that he made $1 million for his performance.

Lady Gaga

A report by The New Yorker estimates that the 'Bad Romance' singer was paid between $3-4 million for her headlining 'Mayhem in the Desert' performance in 2025.

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Sir Paul McCartney

The Beatles legend was paid around $4 million in 2009 when he headlined the festival, according to 98FM, which equates to roughly $6 million in today's economy.

Prince

Another legend to add to the Coachella archives, the late musician was reportedly paid a cool $5 million when he headlined in 2008, which equates to roughly $7.4 million today.

(Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

Ariana Grande

The Wicked star headlined Coachella in 2019, making history for being the youngest female to ever headline.

She was also paid a very pretty penny indeed, with PEOPLE reporting that she made $8 million from her performances over the two weekends.

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG)

Beyoncé

After headlining in 2018, which saw the festival be nicknamed 'Beychella', the pop icon's pay was disputed at first.

However, Billboard predicted she was paid somewhere between $8 and 12 million, making her one of the festival's most expensive headliners in history.