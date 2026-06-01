Fans have answered one question many have posed about Michael Jackson's stage costume - why he wore white tape round his fingers on stage.

The King of Pop of course donned a whole wardrobe worth of flamboyant outfits during his many tours, but the white tape was consistent throughout many of them.

It seemed fairly innocuous, just some bands of white tape wrapped around each of his fingers, but it was always there.

And it turns out that this was not just a fashion choice, but there was actually a very specific reason that MJ had tape on his hands.

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Jackson's legacy is being revisited in an upcoming Netflix documentary Michael Jackson: The Verdict, but the answer to the tape question came from the earlier documentary Michael Jackson’s This Is It, which took a deep dive into the life of the singer.

Anyone familiar with Jackson's style knows that his iconic dance moves were absolutely central to his act, and this could involve some seriously fast movements while he was on stage.

Jackson with the white tape on his fingers (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

And this is where the white tape on his fingers comes in, because it's the same reason the celebrity also wore white socks while performing as well.

While someone standing right at the front would be able to see everything close up, the same might not be true for someone standing, or sitting, a bit further back in the venue.

So, the the white tape on his fingers was intended to further highlight Jackson's moves as he performed.

Think a little bit why tennis balls are that particular shade of yellow - it makes them more visible during TV broadcasts so people watching can follow the game better.

Well, it was the same idea with Jackson's hands, as when the white tape was under the glow of the lights it highlighted them further, meaning that his movements were more visible throughout the venue.

When the question was posed on social media, plenty of people took to the comments to share just why Jackson made this strange but functional addition to his wardrobe.

The single glove was also a staple of Jackson's performances (Steve Granitz/WireImage)

"Mostly for style and stage presence," one person wrote. "Michael Jackson said the tape helped draw attention to his hand movements and made them more visible under stage lights. They added: "It became one of his signature trademarks, much like the single glove."

Another wrote: "MJ taped his fingers so the crowd could clearly see his sharp hand moves under bright lights."

Meanwhile, someone else posted that this wasn't just for audiences in a venue, but also people watching from home, writing: "He did it for visibility so that the camera would be able to capture his hands that’s he king of pop for you."