A star of iconic show Sex And The City has revealed why he dropped off the radar for three years, and it's very exciting.

Jason Lewis is known for his role as Jerry 'Smith' Jerrod on the hit TV show following the cosmopolitan adventures of four female friends in New York City.

Lewis' character was the on screen romantic interest for Kim Cattrall in the iconic series, but in 2023 he 'went quiet'.

Now, after some three years of absence, Lewis has re-emerged and explained just why he was absent for three years.

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The 54-year-old actor opened up about his absence in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, and has some pretty big news to share now that he has returned to the public eye.

He revealed that he had disappeared as he had 'something to do' during that three-year-long absence, and that he has been very busy during that time.

Lewis revealed what he's been up to this whole time (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

That's because Lewis has been quietly working away at an epic series of fantasy books, the interview from May 28 confirmed.

And we're not just talking one book here, or even a trilogy of books, but a trilogy of trilogies.

“I was in a space where I’ve been working on a fantasy book series. Three trilogies,” he revealed, hinting at a pretty impressive dedication to writing the books.

“[The trilogy is] closer to Lord of the Rings [than science fiction]," he said. "It’s epic fantasy. It’s my own magic system based more in physics than the soft magic of casting spells and stuff like that.”

And given just how much work would have to go into writing that many books, he said that this meant he had to fully throw himself into it.

“The kind of creative work that doesn’t leave room for much else, and I made my peace with that,” he said.

He's been working on an epic fantasy series (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“It’s the kind of work that needs to find its people, though. I’m still in it, but I am far enough along now that it felt like it was time to resurface and share what I’ve been doing. More to come.”

The actor, and writer, explained that he had been 'working on it for quite a while'.

"I knew it was large when I started, but it just kept expanding and growing into this bigger and bigger world as I plotted it and figured it out,” he said.

So Lewis decided that if he was going to complete this epic project, he'd have to commit himself to it, and now gets up very early and tries to write between 1,000 and 2,000 words a day.

As for the story, he explained that it's three separate trilogies all set in the same fictional universe.



