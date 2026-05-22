Abbey Romeo has broken her silence on her split from Love on the Spectrum co-star David Isaacman, and it sounds like she's doing just fine.

The Netflix reality star appeared on he Tea Time with Raven and Miranda podcast on Wednesday May 20, sitting down with hosts Raven-Symoné and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday to give fans the first real look at where things stand between her and her ex following their April breakup.

"David and I decided to call each other 'best friends,' not boyfriend and girlfriend anymore," Abbey told the hosts, keeping things remarkably upbeat about the end of their four-and-a-half-year relationship.

When asked how it feels to be back on the market, she didn't hold back. "Being a single lady, like what Beyoncé says, it feels amazing," she said. "I've grown and changed a lot over the past four and a half years."

Advert

Abbey and David remain close friends following the split (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

Where did Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman go on their first date?

Abbey and David first met on the debut season of the Netflix series in 2021, going on their first date at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park that July. They quickly became the show's standout couple, following their journey across multiple seasons, including a trip to Africa, and remained together longer than any other pair from the show.

Despite the split, Abbey was careful to give David his flowers.

"I wouldn't be where I am today," she said, adding that "he was a good start." Pearman-Maday chimed in that early relationships are crucial for figuring out "What we want in our next relationship, with Raven-Symoné adding that Ariana Grande said it best with her iconic breakup tune, Thank U, Next.

The pair have decided to be best friends, not boyfriend and girlfriend anymore (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Why did Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman break up?

PEOPLE confirmed the breakup in early April, with a joint statement from the former couple and their families reading: "Abbey and David spent four and a half years together and truly value the time they shared and each other.

"At this point, they want different things and have decided to go their separate ways, but they remain friends, wishing each other the best."

Things took an unexpected turn when Abbey's mother Christine, who was also present for the podcast recording, asked her daughter what "funny" thing she always used to say about David.

Without missing a beat, Abbey replied that at least he "wasn't cheating and lying" like her brother's ex.

In the show's fourth season, Abbey had already hinted that marriage wasn't on the immediate horizon for the pair, telling producers that "neither one of us are ready to get married" but that they felt "already married in our hearts." She also made clear that rushing into it wasn't an option: "I don't want to be a divorced lady like my mom, so that's why I don't want to rush it."