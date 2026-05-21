Deborah Brashers, the daughter of the man who was found to be the perpetrator of the brutal yogurt shop murders in 1991, has shared some further insight into what her father was like in a new episode of the critically acclaimed HBO documentary.

Last year, HBO released a four-part documentary titled The Yogurt Shop Murders – which boasts a 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. The series brought renewed attention to the harrowing crimes that involved the murders of four teenage girls in Austin, Texas.

The series premiered in August 2025 and focused on the decades-old cold case regarding the killings of Amy Ayers, 13, Eliza Thomas, 17, and sisters Jennifer and Sarah Haribson, aged 17 and 15.

But since The Yogurt Shop Murders aired, police have closed the case after 34 years of not knowing who sexually assaulted and murdered the girls, naming Eugene Robert Brashers as the perpetrator.

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Robert Eugene Brashers was identified as the yogurt shop murderer last year (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

But Brashers, who had a long rap sheet, won't get jail time in the wake of his connections to the yogurt shop murders; he died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 1999.

With this in mind, he (obviously) couldn't feature in the new episode of HBO's Yogurt Shop Murders — but his daughter could.

Deborah sat down with the documentary makers to discuss what her father was like and shared some chilling insight into his so-called 'kill kit'.

As well as the yogurt shop murders, Brashers is believed to have been linked to at least eight murders.

Discussing one of the crimes he was linked to in 1998, Deborah recalled that he broke into a woman's home and cut her phone line. He was on the run for this when Deborah was a child.

"It was Easter morning when he was caught in her house," she shared. "Why were you not at home? You have three children at home. It's Easter."

Deborah went on to says of the 1998 break in: "He broke into her house and cut her phone line. He had a kill kit on him. He was going to kill this woman. Why? I don't know. She didn't do nothing to him."

Producers then asked her to elaborate on what a 'kill kit' is and what it entails. Deborah explained: "He had black gloves, zip-ties, a gun. He had multiple of those kits.

"He left he gun [at the house he broke into], got arrested, and told my mother where the gun was. My mother then got my grandpa and my grandfather went to go pick up the gun."

"My mother and grandfather had to have known something," she added.

Deborah pictured with her father when she was a child (HBO Max)

Prior to Brashers being named as the person who did it, four young men were wrongly accused of the heinous crimes – two of whom, Robert Springsteen and Michael Scott, were convicted.

Both men were released after 10 years imprisonment after their convictions were overturned in 2009. Springsteen and Scott, alongside Maurice Pierce and Forrest Welborn, were formally declared completely innocent and exonerated by a Texas judge in February 2026.

Welborn, Springsteen, and Scott were recently awarded a huge $35 million payout from the city of Austin for being wrongly accused of the grisly murders.

Pierce's family will also receive a chunk of the payout. He was fatally shot by a police officer following an altercation in 2010.

The Yogurt Shop Murders: The Final Chapter will be available to stream on HBO Max on Friday (May 22) in the US, and will drop on the steaming platform in the UK and Ireland on Saturday (May 23).