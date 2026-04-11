If you have been following the latest season of Love on the Spectrum and have been desperate to find out which couples stayed together once the camera stopped rolling – be prepared to have your hearts broken.

The popular Netflix show is now streaming its fourth season, and viewers have gotten to see old and new faces.

However, things might change from here on out after it was reported that fan favorites – Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman – have split after five years together.

The pair, who met in the first season and fell in love over their Disney and safari passions, called it quits in a recent move.

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It was only last month that Abbey announced on the We Need to Talk podcast: “David and I like to go places, like the L.A. Zoo, Disneyland, Universal Studios, the Griffith Observatory. He says things that make me feel good [and] he covers my ears when there’s a certain noise I don’t like.”

However, it must not have been meant to be.

But what does that mean for the rest of the cast who paired up? Let’s take a peek.

Madison Marilla and Tyler White

Madison and Tyler met on season 3 of the show, and things were an immediate hit with the pair.

Actually, things were so good that you’ll be glad to know that the pair got engaged during season 4.

To commemorate the moment, Madison took to Instagram and wrote: “I still can’t believe it. Last July 15th on our anniversary Tyler asked me to marry him. It was a very easy yes. It has been the hardest secret ever to keep and let the wedding planning begin!!”

James and Shelley

James and British-born Shelley are well and truly living the life, having been seen house hunting for their dream home in the latest season.

Apparently, they’ve found it and have already moved in and are loving the journey.

According to Grazia, James said: “We have been living in our house for three months now. We’ve already done so much work on it, making it an extension of ourselves, so it feels like home to us.”

Pari and Tina are still going strong (Instagram/@blindsided_in_boston)

Pari and Tina

Tina and Pari are still going strong, having documented their relationship online after meeting on the set of season 3, in a series of pictures of their dates together.

For example, just last week, Pari quoted her beau in a scene she says was deleted from the show.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the couple riding a train: “At least we’re not Uhall lesbians… At least we’re train lesbians.” Tina Zhu Xi Caruso from Deleted scenes from LOTS Season 4 @purpleprincesspari.”

The couple only made a cameo this season at Tyler and Madison’s engagement party, but seem to be still madly in love.

It's safe to say that if your favorite couple isn't on this list (I'm looking at you Connor and Georgie) they're together no more.