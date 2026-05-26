After three movies and almost 30 years, one of the beloved members of the Toy Story gang is set to be given a voice for the very first time in Pixar's upcoming fifth instalment.

Of course, we're all familiar with the likes of Tom Hanks as Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz, but have you ever noticed there's one particular character from Andy's collection without a voice?

Everyone's favorite trusty horse, Bullseye, is first introduced as Jessie's companion in Toy Story 2 as a key member of the Woody's Roundup gang, and after officially cementing himself as one of the team in Andy's bedroom, Bullseye is set to return with his pals in Toy Story 5.

While Bullseye has always been lovable and expressive, he's never spoken - until now. After all, in a world where pigs, potatoes and dinosaurs can speak, who's to say horses can't have a voice too? Enter Evil Bullseye...

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Evil Bullseye is the horse's playtime alter ego (Pixar)

Alan Cumming, star of Spy Kids and Son of the Mask, is set to become the voice of Bullseye's playtime alter ego, telling LADbible Group it's an 'incredible honor' to join Pixar's Toy Story universe.

"[It's] one of these things in my life that I never expected to happen but I'm just so happy and proud and in disbelief about," he said. "I adored the previous Toy Story movies and it's going to give me great kudos with my friends' kids to be in this one."

Naturally, having to present a previously unseen side of a beloved character is no small feat, and Cumming admitted there was a 'big decision' about what kind of voice to give Evil Bullseye.

"We went around the houses a bit before we settled on the one we're using," Cumming explained. "But the circumstances of him talking - once you see the film - will make you understand why we had quite a broad church to choose from."

Bullseye will get his voice for the first time since his first appearance in 1999 (Pixar)

While the actor has advised fans not to 'expect too much' from his cameo, he insisted it is 'quite exciting' to have Bullseye speak for the very first time. His excitement to take on the role is no doubt heightened by the fact that Bullseye's partner, Woody, is his 'favorite' character from world of Toy Story.

Discussing his love of the franchise, he said: "Randy Newman's song 'You've Got a Friend in Me' is one of the most beautiful things I've ever heard and seen. It grabbed me by the heart and has never let me go."

Toy Story 5 is set to arrive in theaters on June 19.