An actor has recalled a very intense exchange between Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood where the director allegedly warned that Pitt would be 'dead in this business'.

It's not new information that you don't always see eye-to-eye with your colleagues and bosses – and actors butting heads with their directors definitely isn't unheard of.

There are dozens of examples of actors and directors clashing with one another, one being Kiera Knightley and John Carney.

The pair collaborated on the 2013 film Begin Again and Carney described Love Actually alum Knightley as a 'supermodel' rather than an actor. He told The Independent that 'being a film actor requires a certain level of honesty and self-analysis that I don’t think [Knightley's] ready for yet'. Ouch.

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Carney later apologized for his remarks.

And it seems as if Pitt and Tarantino also had their differences on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Brad Pitt reportedly got a telling off from Quentin Tarantino on set (Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

Pitt starred as stuntman Cliff Booth in the critically acclaimed movie and has a scene with Bruce Dern (who played George, the owner of Spahn Ranch). George's ranch, where Booth used to film movies at, had been taken over by the Manson family and the stuntman wanted to check up on his elderly friend. He finds George in bed in his trailer.

Discussing them filming this moment with PEOPLE, Dern recalled: "When Brad Pitt wakes me up, I'm in the bed and I get up and I'm a little groggy and stuff, and I just say, 'I'm not really sure what's going on.'

"I'm looking at him. [Pitt] cut the camera. He cut the camera. The look on Quentin's face — I mean, he was insanely grave — and he said, 'Brad, what did you just do?' He said, 'Well, I cut the camera.'"

Tarantino reportedly said in response: "Never again in your life will you ever cut a camera, or you'll be dead in this business. That's my domain. Don't stop behavior."

Bruce Dern had a scene with Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures)

Dern continued: "So then we went on and did the scene and all Brad did was say to him, 'Well, that wasn't in the script what he said.'"

The Academy Award nominated actor, 89, admitted to PEOPLE that he'd ad-libbed his line to Pitt.

George says to Booth in the movie: "I don't know who you are, but you touched me today. You came to visit me, now I gotta go back to sleep."

However, a source who spoke to UNILAD has denied the claims that there's any bad blood between Tarantino and Pitt.

They told us: "Quentin is one of Brad’s favorite directors, and they have a great rapport."

UNILAD have reached out to Pitt and Tarantino's reps for comment.