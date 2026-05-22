Stephen Colbert's time on The Late Show (and the program itself) has come to an end, and after working on the CBS show for more than a decade, it's safe to say that Colbert's raked up a pretty impressive net worth.

It was announced last year that The Late Show was being axed after more than three decades on air, a decision that many believed to have been politically motivated.

Colbert took over from the show's original host and creator David Letterman in 2015, and Letterman's since made his feelings about the axing very clear, calling it a 'huge mistake'. Meanwhile, Trump has since celebrated Colbert's demise.

For last night's grand finale, Colbert was joined by fellow late night hosts Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and Jon Stewart – all of whom have voiced their support for Colbert.

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The six of them have an impressive combined net worth of millions of dollars, but who is the richest of them all?

Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert's time on The Late Show drew to a close last night (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

Colbert, 62, was reportedly making a whopping $15 million a year working on The Late Show and has a net worth of $75 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

It's said that he was making $6 million a year when he first took over hosting duties, but he landed a substantial pay rise in 2019, Page Six reports.

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon makes a cool $16,000,000 a year (Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Fallon hosts The Tonight Show on NBC, a program he's been on since February 2014, succeeding Jay Leno.

Prior to that, he had his show Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

It's thought that he currently makes $16 million annually and has amassed net worth of $70 million over the years.

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel's show was briefly suspended last year (Michael Le Brecht II/Disney via Getty Images)

Kimmel, who hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live!, is also believed to take home $16 million a year for his hosting duties.

Kimmel famously found himself in hot water late last year for his remarks about Charlie Kirk's death and had his show temporarily cancelled as a result. It was reinstated a few days later.

The 58-year-old has a reported net worth of $50 million.

John Oliver

John Oliver is one of the richest late night hosts in America (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Last Week Tonight's John Oliver is the second richest of all the late night hosts and has a net worth of $80 million.

Reportedly the British comedian makes an eye-watering $30 million a year hosting Last Week Tonight.

He got his big break in the US as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart back in 2006.

Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers got his big break on Saturday Night Live (Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images)

Meyers first shot to fame on Saturday Night Live, a show he was on for 13 years. During his SNL stint, he served as head writer between 2011 and 2014.

He's now thought to make $5 million a year hosting Late Night with Seth Meyers and has a net worth of $25 million.

Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart's contract with Paramount was renewed in November (Matt Wilson/Comedy Central via Getty Images)

Jon Stewart is the richest of all the late night hosts and has a whopping net worth of $120 million.

He adds a huge $25 million a year to that net worth, which he receives from Comedy Central for hosting The Daily Show.

It was announced in November 2025 that his contract was being extended through to December 2026.