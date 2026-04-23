Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide which some readers may find distressing.

Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets spent much of his life building his wealth and for many fans his net worth has only just been revealed.

The beloved reality TV star who fans recognise from the A&E hit series sadly died at the age of 67 at his home in Lake Havasu, Arizona, according to a police report released on Wednesday.

News of Sheets’ death was shared after the publication of a police report detailing how officers were called to his home in the early hours after someone discovered a body at the address.

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Sheets gained a large following after appearing in the hugely popular storage auction show, where he became one of the most well-known buyers of vacant units, with the catchphrase ‘this is the WOW factor!’

One of his most remembered moments on the show was in 2012 when he spent less than $4,000 on a storage locker only to discover it contained a collection of Frank Gutierrez art worth $300,000, a purchase that remains one of the most profitable on the show.

Darrell Sheets (right) only stopped working with Storage Wars in 2023 (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

But how much was Sheets worth? According to CelebrityNetWorth, he was worth $2 million when he passed away.

His impressive net worth is not only from Storage Wars, but also from his own antique shop, Havasu Show Me Your Junk. He also spent over 30 years buying and selling containment lockers.

Sheets, also known as ‘The Gambler’, had also found multiple drawings by Pablo Picasso, a letter written by Abraham Lincoln and a vault of rare comic books worth $90,000.

When officers arrived at the TV star's home on Wednesday morning, they tragically found Sheets with what the force described as 'a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.'

The police pronounced Sheets dead at his home and notified Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit, which then took over the scene and the investigation into his apparent suicide.

Darrell Sheets once scored the most valuable find in Storage Wars' history (Instagram/darrellgambler)

"The body was ultimately turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation," the police report stated, adding that Sheets' family had been notified.

Law enforcement also appealed for anyone who can help with their investigation to come forward, saying: "This incident remains under active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

"Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171."

A spokesperson for A&E said in a statement: "We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family, Darrell "The Gambler" Sheets. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



