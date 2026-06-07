Simone Biles has detailed a recent terrifying health scare, which she described as 'one of, if not the scariest experience of my life'.

Biles became the most decorated US gymnast of all time following the 2024 Paris Olympics having claimed a staggering 11 Olympic medals during her career.

While she is regarded as one of the greatest female athletes in history, Biles is certainly not afraid to open up on what's going on in her life away from the competition.

And the 29-year-old recently spoke about how she 'almost died' after being 'in bed resting this week.

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Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday (June 6), the Olympian penned: "I'm not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today's age. But almost dying wasn't on my bingo card earlier this week.

"This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life. Especially since Jonathan [Owens] was in Indy for practices."

The Olympian has spoken about a recent health scare (Instagram/@simonebiles)

Owens joined the Indianapolis Colts in March 2026, singing a one a year deal. As such, he spends a lot of time away from Biles, who he married in April 2023.

Biles added: "I've been in bed resting this week, I'll explain sooner or later but s/o to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers. Loooovveeee y'all."

The American followed up the Instagram confession with a picture of flower bouquets in glass vases on a counter, as well as a snap of her lying in bed with her two dogs.

Alongside a screenshot of her resting heart rate, Biles penned: "I'll be here."

It's certainly not the first time Biles has suffered a health scare as she opened up about the toll the Paris Olympics had on her body.

Simone Biles previously spoke about the toll the Olympics had on her body (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

“I went back to the village, took the elevator, and my body literally collapsed,” she told L'Equipe. "I was sick for 10 days.

“The other day, we were sprinting in the garden with friends,” she added. “I had aches and pains for three days.”

Biles suffers from a condition known as 'Twisties', which means she can experience a loss of spatial awareness mid-air.

Speaking of that's like to deal with in competition, Biles previously said on the Call Her Daddy podcast: "It doesn’t feel comfortable, I have no idea where I am, but I’m twisting, praying I land on my feet.

"I felt like I was fighting my body and my mind to do these tricks.”