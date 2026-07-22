Sadie Sink has broken her silence on the wild fan theories swirling around her mystery role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and while she's not giving anything away, she has ruled out two of the biggest guesses.

The 24-year-old Stranger Things star appeared in a new clip posted to the film's official Instagram account, where she jokingly addressed the speculation that's ramped up since the latest trailer dropped.

Sink said she could 'confirm three exclusive new details' about her character: that she's not playing Spider-Man, that she's not playing Aunt May, and that she is, in fact, in the movie.

"As for who I really am... you'll have to find out in the theater," Sink concluded, leaving her actual role just as mysterious as before.





What is Sadie Sink's character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Sink's identity in the film has become one of the most talked-about mysteries of the release, with fan theories intensifying since a trailer dropped back in March.

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One of the most popular theories among fans is that she is playing X-Men mutant Jean Grey, a suspicion fueled by a hooded figure glimpsed in the newest trailer.

The film's synopsis, which teases Tom Holland's Spider-Man facing a villain no one can see who manipulates other villains as puppets, has only added fuel to the theory, since Grey's telekinetic powers, and her history of turning to the dark side, would fit the description closely.

Sink has previously told Access Hollywood that she signed onto the project without auditioning or even reading a script, and wasn't handed one until she'd already landed in London for filming, a secrecy measure she believes was designed to stop her character's identity from leaking before casting was finalized.

Part of what made the decision easy, Sink said, was her prior relationship with director Destin Daniel Cretton, who she'd worked with on 2017's The Glass Castle.

"Cretton talked me through the character and what he had in mind and is obviously someone that I'd worked with before," she said. "I was very comfortable. So that kind of made it a no-brainer for me."

Sadie Sink's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been a closely guarded secret while the cast are doing the press rounds (Photo by Christopher Polk/Deadline via Getty Images)

Has Sadie Sink told anyone who she's playing in Spider-Man?

Despite being part of the film's press tour, Sink hasn't appeared in any trailers or promotional material so far, and has admitted the secrecy has made promoting the movie something of a slog.

She described the process as 'just kind of boring' since she 'can't talk about anything,' though she did reveal she has confided in 'a few people, just close family', about her real role.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits US theaters on July 31, with the Hulk and Punisher also confirmed to appear alongside Holland's web-slinger.