Travis Scott has revealed the extraordinary gift Norway soccer star Erling Haaland gave him during the FIFA World Cup which left him star stuck.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the rapper opened up about attending several World Cup matches across the US and rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in sport, including Haaland and Lionel Messi.

Scott told Fallon he caught around six games at venues in Houston and New York, and even crossed paths with Haaland after designing a Nike boot the striker wore during the tournament.

Travis Scott also revealed that Haaland wore a pair of boots he had designed for NIKE. (Photo by Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

What did Erling Haaland give Travis Scott?

During the conversation, Scott revealed Haaland gifted him a signed Norway jersey featuring the striker's name and iconic number nine on the back.

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"'t's crazy, man,' Scott said, explaining that the pair had already built a connection through the custom Nike boot he helped create for the tournament, which Haaland ended up wearing on the pitch.

The rapper also described meeting Messi at Fanatics Fest, an event that saw him pose for photos alongside sports legends including Tom Brady and comedian Kevin Hart.

Scott recalled hearing Messi would be there ahead of a press conference and jumping at the chance to meet him, calling the Argentine forward 'cool' but noticeably locked in on the game itself.

Beyond soccer, Scott used the appearance to discuss his role in Christopher Nolan's film The Odyssey, which had reached the number one spot in the global box office.

He also wrote the movie's end credits song, When I'm Home.

In an interview with TIME, Nolan explained why he wanted Travis Scott in The Odyssey: "I cast him because I wanted to nod towards the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap," (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

How did Travis Scott get cast in The Odyssey?

Scott explained the acting opportunity came out of nowhere, with Nolan calling him directly to ask if he would be interested in joining the film.

He said he initially assumed the director wanted him for a musical contribution rather than an acting role, given their previous collaboration on the Tenet end credits song.

According to Scott, Nolan kept the project largely under wraps before revealing more details over the phone.

The rapper said he agreed without hesitation, later admitting he felt nervous filming alongside a cast that included Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson.

Scott also touched on his connection with Nolan beyond film, describing the director as a mentor figure who inspires him, and said the pair only discussed music for the movie after Nolan had already shown him early cuts of the project.

Elsewhere in the interview, Scott discussed collaborating with Nike to design custom shoes for the film's cast and revealed he personally directed the music video for When I'm Home, which was set to release the following week.



