Jason Alexander apologizes to Courtney Stodden over sketch filmed when she was 17
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Jason Alexander apologizes to Courtney Stodden over sketch filmed when she was 17

Courtney Stodden appeared in a 2012 sketch on Funny or Die with the former Seinfeld actor, which made jokes about her intelligence

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Celebrity

Britt Jones
Britt Jones