Courtney Stodden has received an apology from Seinfeld's Jason Alexander after being called out over a comedy sketch which saw him take aim at her intelligence and slide his mobile across her breasts as a minor.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Stodden, who at the time was married to The Green Mile actor Doug Hutchinson, said her age was even the focus of a lewd joke.

However, she claims that she didn't have a choice but to appear in the controversial 2012 Funny or Die sketch because she wasn't of legal age to have autonomy over her contracts.

“I was 17 years old in this photo,” Stodden said of an image of Alexander holding an iPhone against her breast.

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Stodden was wearing a skimpy red bikini in the sketch, whilst the 52-year-old stood beside her in a suit and polo.

Courtney Stodden married Doug Hutchinson when she was 16 (Photo by Joe Scarnici/WireImage)

“The older I get, the more impossible this is to understand," she said as she claimed the seasoned actor 'repeatedly rubbed his phone across my breast while saying there was ‘no signal’ in my head but "plenty of signal" in my chest.'

In the sketch, Alexander played 'Dr Donny Clay', a spoof of talk show hosts in the US who was attempting to look into Stodden's heart, with a special 'app' on his phone as her then-husband Doug sat on the couch beside her.

Instead, Alexander's app was his camera feature, and as he rubbed her breasts back and forth with the phone as he argued with Doug where her heart was in her body, the snapping sound of images being taken can be heard.

Stodden added that the actor also 'joked that when I turn 18 he’d like to take me behind the couch and "have his way" with me' in the sketch, as his character progressively becomes more and more flirtatious with Stodden.

After Stodden called out Alexander, now 66, he has apologized for his role in the sketch.

In a statement to Page Six, Alexander said: “Looking back at the comedy sketch in which Ms. Stodden and I participated in 2012, I completely agree that it was inappropriate and I truly regret it.”

“But more importantly, I am deeply sorry for any harm or distress it has caused Ms. Stodden,” he said, adding: “I offer her my sincerest apologies.”

As for Stodden, at 31, she is now focusing on trying to set California's minimum age for marriage to 18, as she married Hutchinson when she was 16 and he was in his 50s.

Of the sketch, she continued in her post: “As an adult, that fact has become harder — not easier — for me to understand. I was a minor. I didn’t have the legal power to decide whether I wanted to participate. The contracts were signed by adults. The paycheck went to Doug.”

“The production moved forward. I was the only child in the room,” she added. “I felt so alone.”

“I see a 17-year-old girl whose body became part of an adult joke,” she explained. “People still say, ‘You chose to be there.’ Legally, I couldn’t make those decisions for myself. That’s the point.”

“I can’t change what happened to me but I can ask myself: How did so many adults look at a minor and decide this was acceptable?” she said in her post. “That’s exactly why I speak out today. Children deserve laws that protect them. They shouldn’t have to become adults before realizing the law should have protected them all along.”