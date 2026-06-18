John Cena was left visibly stunned during a recent TV appearance after discovering he was the same age as Jason Earles when the pair filmed Hannah Montana.

The WWE star, who made a name for himself in wrestling, is a famed actor in his own right nowadays, but it's Miley Cyrus' classic Disney show which started him off in the world of Hollywood.

Cena appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (June 17), where his breakthrough into the world of acting was discussed.

The WWE star made a cameo in the fourth season of Hannah Montana in 2010, as he played himself in a dream sequence with Jackson Stewart, played by Earles.

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The older brother of Miley Cyrus shared a comedic scene with Cena, which was brought up on Fallon's show.

Cena described the experience of appearing on Hannah Montana as 'fantastic', before saying he didn't have the change to work with Cyrus as she 'wasn't there'. He instead worked with 'some kid'.

The wrester turned actor was shocked by the 'kid's' age (Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Well, that 'kid' is actually the same age as Cena, with the actor and Earles both 33 at the time of their appearance in Hannah Montana.

After Fallon explained they were the same age, Cena replied: "Shut up. Are you serious? That's impossible. I wasn't aware until right now."

Cena and Earles were born just three days apart, with the former welcomed into the world on April 23, 1977, while Earles was born on April 26 of that year.

It's not just Cena shocked he's the same age as his colleague, with many taking to social media to express their surprise.

"How are they the same age? One is a kid and the other is an adult," one person penned on X, while a second added: "That's actually insane. I had to Google to confirm that they're both in fact the same age."

A third remarked: ""Hold on! He was 30 playing a high school kid in Hannah Montana!!"

Hannah Montana kickstarted Cena's acting career (Michael Owens/WWE via Getty Images)

Another said: "They look like father and son, how are they same age?," and a fifth quipped: "This does not sit well with me."

Cena is now officially retired from WWE after calling it quits last year.

Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment, Cena said: "This is a thing that a lot of folks go through, and it’s a normal progression in life. It’s closing a chapter, continuing to be curious and finding that second mountain to climb.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years it is you can’t please everyone.”